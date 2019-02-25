Long-term report: The Seat Ibiza proves it’s the car for all occasions

I wouldn’t exactly describe it as an emotional reunion, but I was pleased to be back behind the wheel of our long-term Seat Ibiza FR at the end of January.

I’d had pretty much the whole month off (thanks, boss) and while mooching around various countries in south-east Asia, my colleagues had been enjoying driving the car.

As regular readers of these reports might know by now, apart from day-to-day commuting, the trips I undertake most frequently take me from my home on the South Coast to see family and friends in Gloucestershire and a ‘moonlighting’ gig in London.

So when I heard a workmate had taken KY68 ZXK to West Yorkshire – Wakefield to be precise – I was keen to get her thoughts on the car (as well as return the pair of sunglasses and a random sock she had left in the driver’s side door pocket.)

Here’s her verdict – and I’m quoting verbatim. “It’s a car that doesn’t look as though it should be suitable for long journeys but I loved it! It was comfortable and so easy to drive.”

Apparently there were one or two issues with Apple CarPlay connectivity, but that could easily have been that the phone being used was the problem, not the car.

So, a walk into town, a trip on the bus to the office, and I was more than happy to grab the keys to the Ibiza again.

Straight away, I was reminded that this car ticks so many boxes for me. I don’t need anything bigger as the days of ferrying kids around are long past now. It’s just ideal. For one thing, it’s perfectly sized for the very cramped underground car park I have to use at work in London and the 150-mile round trip to the newspaper office and back is a breeze.

Returning from warmer climes to a British winter was a bit of a shock to the system – but the Ibiza made things easier. Its heating system is efficient and effective, meaning the cabin is nice and toasty within a couple of minutes of starting a journey. Almost like being on Ibiza itself, in fact. (See what I did there?)

Perhaps the inside of the windscreen could clear a bit more quickly with the fan going full blast, but that’s nit-picking really and we have had some very heavy frosts over the past couple of weeks.

I sometimes feel I’m lavishing too much praise on the car but it really is difficult to find fault – and other motoring journalists would appear to agree with me.

So back to the daily grind it was then, after a bit of a check over for KY68 ZXK.

Oil and coolant levels both okay, tyre pressures fine… just a whole load of washer fluid needed as the roads have been so grotty during the winter months.

Oh, and a thorough wash and vacuum at the usual place I use just down the road from my house.

Once spruced up, the car really did look the business. The metallic Eclipse Orange paintwork definitely suits late afternoon winter sunshine, the time of day when some of the accompanying photographs were taken.

And talking of sunshine, it’s probably about time I started to plan my next holiday…