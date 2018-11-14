Long Term Report: Life with the Vauxhall Grandland X creates mixed emotions

When is a Vauxhall not a Vauxhall? When it’s our long-term Grandland X, evidently. As you’ll no doubt have read somewhere or other, Vauxhall (and sister European brand Opel) was bought last year by none other than the PSA Group – parent company of Peugeot and Citroen.

Fast forward to 2018, and the result is Vauxhalls with some rather strong Peugeot DNA – our Grandland being one of the first.

This should be great news: shared technology and engineering means cheaper development costs and, in theory, better value for money. But introducing Peugeot DNA to a Vauxhall does bring a few foibles with it, too.

Our car gets an of-the-moment teeny tiny turbocharged petrol engine – not the 1.0-litre you’ll find in an Astra, but a 1.2 borrowed from Peugeot. It’s quiet enough and sips fuel relatively efficiently, but doesn’t have the same smooth, linear power delivery as Vauxhall’s usual engines.

Combine that with an overly high biting point from the clutch – another French trait – and it becomes a challenge to drive the Grandland in stop-start traffic without feeling like a learner.

I’m not a fan of the gearbox either: it’s unpleasant to use in a way that an Astra or Insignia gearbox isn’t. There’s a similar problem before you’ve even set off – grab the door pull as you get in and you’re treated to the sound and feel of creaking, hollow plastic. Even Peugeot have eradicated that kind of thing these days.

Finally on my annoyance list – and this is a proper first-world problem – the lack of cupholders.

Hop in the Grandland with your gigantic Christmas-themed latte and you’ll find… one, tiny, two-inch deep space in which to balance it.

To add insult to injury, it’s not even circular: apparently Vauxhall is betting on the future development of square beverages. In a car aimed firmly at families, that seems like a bit of an own goal. Beyond that though, there are still things to like about the Grandad – or so I’ve dubbed our car, thanks to its Werther’s Original paint job.

On our car’s (relatively) small 18-inch wheels it floats along very comfortably, with even chunky speed bumps unable to disturb the ride too ferociously. The seats aren’t bad either, and the high driving position suits me and my ridiculously long legs very well.

You can’t fault the level of kit Vauxhall has bundled in either: Sport Nav trim, as on our car, brings the obligatory touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a powered tailgate, parking sensors all round and a few other things.

Vauxhall has also ticked the buttons for heated everything – front seats, rear seats, steering wheel and windscreen – which are really coming into their own at this time of year.

It’s a shame, though, that Vauxhall couldn’t borrow some of Peugeot’s design flair along with its engineering. Parked up next to our long-term 3008, it’s not the Plain Jane Grandland that attracts wandering glances…