Long-term report: Introducing our new Mazda6 Tourer

If we were to head back in time by 20 years, and if I told you that estate cars would one day become a niche market — you’d likely be flabbergasted.

That’s partially because at the time, I was two years old and not really capable of forming such opinions, but also because the popularity of estate cars was at an all-time high and you could hardly leave the house without coming across the practical machines.

Once renowned for offering practicality in an often-stylish package, the estate car was the go-to for families who’d outgrown a traditional saloon or hatchback. Now though, the SUV and crossover craze that the new car market has been experiencing for the best part of the last decade has relegated the humble ‘wagon’ to the left-field.

Fortunately, though, manufacturers haven’t given up entirely on the estate car, and that brings us to this — our new long-term Mazda6 Tourer.

The Japanese firm has just recently given the third generation of its flagship machine a second refresh, with the goal of keeping the widely-heralded car at the forefront of its class.

While it may be easy to spend our time with the car comparing it with its rivals, we’re looking to take a broader perspective — and seeing if the estate as a whole can still compete with the crossover.

Oh, and while we’re looking to buck trends here, we’ve opted to see how the anti-diesel agenda the UK is currently going through may affect cars like this. Rather than opt for the tried-and-tested 2.2-litre diesel, VA18 CRZ boasts a different beast under its bonnet — a 2.5-litre petrol engine.

It’s a debut for the engine on our shores, and Mazda has avoided the temptation to yet bring in a plug-in alternative — it remains adamant that pure petrol power not only still has a place on today’s car market but has room to be developed even further.

While it may sound like quite a fruity unit, the numbers — at least on paper — could be contrived as a little underwhelming. 191bhp and 258Nm of torque may not sound like much considering the car’s size and the large capacity engine, but initial impressions show plenty of punch and promise. That said, it does feel let down by a sluggish six-speed automatic gearbox — but not so much as to spoil the package.

On the downside, it’s also proving to be far from the most efficient engine around. Mazda claims 42.2mpg on the combined cycle, but our 6 is reading around 30mpg so far — but hopefully that leaps up with some long-distance driving.

Enough about what’s underneath the car. though – let’s get to the spec. It’s here in GT Sport Nav+ form — the new range-topping option in the 6 range. Highlights on the equipment list include radar-guided cruise control, ventilated seats, electric sunroof along with an eight-inch infotainment display linked to an 11-speaker Bose audio system. Our car has also been fitted with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Most eye catching about VA18 CRZ isn’t its equipment, or even its new Soul Red Crystal Metallic colour (which is proving popular in the office) — but rather the interior.

Upholstered in Light Stone Nappa leather, and accented by Japanese Sen wood trim, it’s certainly a striking thing, and one that works well with Mazda’s ‘Kodo’ design ethos. It looks good when it’s fresh from the showroom, but we’ll see how it stands up to the test of time.

That brings us to the price – a not-to-be-dismissed £32,695. It seems like a lot on the face of things, especially for a car without a ‘premium’ badge, but the list of added extras is enough to consider it reasonable. Still, during our time with the car we’ll find out how much of this kit we can – or can’t – live without.

Initial impressions? Thirsty, as mentioned, but the Mazda 6 Tourer is a pretty delightful thing to both drive and look at. Long may it continue.

Highlight of the month: Welcoming VA18 CRZ to the fleet