The Skoda Superb shapes up to be a summer sizzler

I must admit, I was almost beside myself with excitement as I waited for the arrival of our newest long-termer – the Skoda Superb SportLine.

Earlier in the year, I spent lots of time behind the wheel of an Octavia VRS and I grew to absolutely love it.

Large alloy wheels give the Superb a lot of presence (PA)

But my latest Czech mate – KU18 ZNH – was going to be even more special, as the good people in the Skoda press office let us spec it as we pleased. Hell yeah!

Most powerful engine – check; nicest wheels – check; badass colour – check; all the bells and whistles – check, check and check.

We threw everything at this one on the Skoda website’s car configurator and the result is a 2.0-litre TSI 4×4 DSG model, kicking out a whopping 276bhp and finished in stunning Quartz Grey metallic.

The car’s understated styling underplays its brisk performance (PA)

Boasting a top speed of 155 and 0-60 in 5.8 seconds, this is one quick car, especially considering it’s got more storage than your wardrobe and more legroom than the average suburban garden.

Despite this though, the manufacturer’s claimed combined cycle fuel economy figure of 39.8mpg and emissions of just 160g/km mean that, at a stretch, it still qualifies as practical rather than total folly.

The Superb’s cabin is easy to navigate (PA)

Inside, too, we ticked pretty much every option on the list, apart from a few odds and sods such as the highest-end sound system and winter pack.

Just take a look at the list of features: 19-inch Vega alloy wheels with anti-theft wheel bolts; Alcantara sports seats in black with silver diamond stitching; bi-xenon headlights with AFS (adaptive front light system) and LED daytime running lights; black roof headlining; carbon optic interior elements; Columbus satellite navigation with 9.2-inch touchscreen display and integrated wifi; drive mode selection including HMI Sport; electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory and lumbar support; electrically adjustable, heated and folding door mirrors with memory function; exterior gloss black sports styling including front grille, side strip, window surrounds and door mirrors and SportLine badging; gloss black rear spoiler (hatch only); gloss black roof rails (estate only); headlight washers; keyless entry and start/stop; LED interior light pack (LED ambient lighting in 10 colours, front and rear reading lights, footwell lighting, door handle illumination and vanity mirror lighting); LED rear light package (high functionality); privacy glass; rear exhaust diffuser with two visible exhaust pipes; sport chassis including two-level electronic stabilisation control (ESC); three-spoke leather ‘super sport’ multifunction steering wheel with silver stitching (includes gear paddles for DSG).

And those are just the ones that came as standard.

Sportline cars get a lowered ride height and dynamic styling touches (PA)

On top, we also chose crew protection assist and rear side airbags (£445), dynamic chassis control (£760), lane assist and blind spot detection (£860), metallic paint (£575), rear-view parking camera (£355), sunroof (£865), travel assist (£90), tri-zone climate control (£305) and wifi with wireless charging (£305).

A hatchback boot makes the Superb very practical indeed (PA)

That’s one hell of a spec list and yet still, almost unbelievably, our newest addition still came in at a whisker under 40 grand. £39,935 to be precise. Wow!

Given all of that, I can’t wait to really get to grips with the Superb and to start clocking up some serious miles. Based on first impressions, a fun summer lies ahead.