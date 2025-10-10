Telford burglar who targeted four houses on same street in one night is spared jail

Jordan Hines, aged 27, targeted the Shawford Close in Sutton Hill on April 3 this year, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told on Thursday.

Ms Rachel Pennington, prosecuting Hines, who is of no fixed abode, said the defendant had admitted five charges - three attempted burglaries, one burglary and one count of theft.

She told the court that the “most serious” of his offences that night was a burglary at one of the addresses in the street when Hines walked in and stole items when one of the occupants was at home upstairs.

She said that the burglary came to light when another of the householders returned home and found a work jacket on the floor and other “obvious” signs things were out of place.

The family discovered a bag, containing an iPod, lunch box, engraved Stanley knife and an array of other items was found to be missing.

Two sets of house keys were also taken.

Ms Pennington said that Hines then attempted to burgle three more addresses on the street, each time trying the door handle when the occupants were in.

One of the occupants was putting her children to bed, another was watching TV, while a third was in his bed.

At one address, she said, one of the occupants ran outside and saw Hines before he ran off.

He was also seen on the street carrying boxes in the street.

These were later found by police and contained the items stolen from the first address.

The prosecutor added that a theft also occurred when a cleaner on the street realised she had lost her phone.

After calling the device it was answered by a police officer. It had transpired Hines had found it and taken it before being arrested lurking by a bus stop.

'Very frightening'

When he was arrested, Ms Pennington said Hines admitted to being “off his t***”, adding that he was also a convicted sex offender with a string of other offences to his name.

Danny Smith, defending Hines, said the defendant had a “complex mental health history.”

Judge Deni Mathews told Hines that in each case of burglary and attempted burglary “it was when people were at home, either in bed or watching TV, and you tried their front door.”

He added: “One of the victims was putting her children to bed and it must have been very frightening when she saw you on her video doorbell.”

He said that he had been assisted by a psychiatric report that suggested that Hines had a “personality disorder” exacerbated by “substance abuse”.

In those circumstances, he said, he would suspend any jail sentence.

“The reality for you is that when you drink and take cannabis you become an offender,” the judge said.

He handed Hines a custodial term of 16 months suspended for 18 months.

Hines was also order to complete 15 rehabilitation days with the probation service as well as undertake 75 hours of unpaid work.