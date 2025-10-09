'Sadly we are more at risk of taking our own lives' Vets mark World Mental Health Day

More than a quarter of vets in the UK suffer anxiety or depression, figures have shown.

Now a Telford-based veterinary practice is raising awareness of those working in the profession as part of the national day on October 10.

Co-founders of Stafford Park’s Southwater Vets, Ryan Davis and Rob Hamilton, are joining their staff and fellow vets in marking the international awareness day, held annually on October 10th.

Ryan said: “According to studies, vets are sadly more at risk of mental health issues and taking their own lives than the UK average. One study found vets living with and/or being treated for anxiety to be 26.3% and 5.8% for depression, while another found vets are four times more likely to commit suicide than the general population.”

Recognising the challenges faced by vets, Ryan and Rob opened Southwater Vets in October 2023 with a focus on workplace wellbeing.

“We’ve seen first-hand how tough it is in our industry. Vets often work long hours and there is a huge emotional toll involved in our profession; it’s not uncommon to have days with back-to-back appointments putting beloved family pets to sleep, or having difficult conversations with owners.

“As an independent practice, our leadership team can make decisions with our staff’s best interests at heart. The industry often sees vets who are struggling with their confidence, overwhelmed, burned out, or feeling anxious about work; we aim to foster a culture where our team knows we are all people first, who can open up if they are struggling.

“This benefits our team, and it also means our clients are seeing the same happy faces each time they visit.”

As well as running Southwater Vets Ryan and Rob also founded MSM Vets, a veterinary mentoring company that supports graduates, those returning from parental leave, or staff stepping into new roles.

Ryan said: “We recognise the issue is industry-wide, which is why we do all we can to support fellow vets. MSM Vets helps build confidence and skills simultaneously, reducing the risk of anxiety or burnout and ensuring people feel nurtured and secure in their role, which naturally has a positive impact on workplace culture.

“We also offer case referrals at Southwater Vets from local practices that might not have the right equipment or surgical staff. It’s about working together to improve the veterinary industry for everyone.”

Ryan and Rob will be marking World Mental Health Day at their veterinary practice by promoting open conversations within their team.

“Our team members know they can come to us with any issues they may be facing, but on October 10 we will be operating an ‘open door policy’ in our office,” Ryan said. “This means staff can come in whenever suits them, to talk about whatever they might want to discuss.”

Of the culture at Southwater Vets, head nurse team member Joedie Evans said: “Southwater Vets is a particularly unique place to work. In an industry where so many of us are on the brink of burnout, Ryan, Rob and our team have created a culture where staff come first and we can be open and honest about how we’re feeling.

“If anything needs changing or adapting for the sake of team wellbeing or becoming a better workplace, we know it will be done. We feel valued here at Southwater Vets, and I truly believe that is evident in the practice’s environment and the service we provide to our clients.”

Ryan and Rob are also calling on the local community and fellow vets to play their part this World Mental Health Day.

“The veterinary industry can only thrive if we all look out for each other,” Ryan said. “We’d encourage pet owners to support their veterinary practices in simple ways like showing up on time, ordering repeat prescriptions in advance, and remembering staff are people too. Small acts of kindness and consideration really do make a big difference. We also welcome any veterinary professionals looking for extra mentoring or guidance to reach out to MSM Vets.”