Man charged with criminal damage and dangerous driving after West Midland town's flood
A man from Tenbury Wells has been charged with driving offences and criminal damage following flooding in the town last year.
Published
Last updated
Following Storm Bert in November, Tenbury Wells flooded when the Kyre Brook rose and caused a wall to collapse, inundating the town centre with water.
A man has now been charged after a tractor was driven through floodwater in a town centre street, allegedly damaging numerous businesses and homes.
Simon Morgan, 57, of St Michaels in Tenbury Wells, has been charged with one count of dangerous driving and 16 counts of criminal damage.
The charges come after the incident on Teme Street on 24 November 2024.
Morgan is set to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 5.