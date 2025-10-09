Man charged with criminal damage and dangerous driving after West Midland town's flood

Following Storm Bert in November, Tenbury Wells flooded when the Kyre Brook rose and caused a wall to collapse, inundating the town centre with water.

Flooding in Tenbury Wells last year

A man has now been charged after a tractor was driven through floodwater in a town centre street, allegedly damaging numerous businesses and homes.

Simon Morgan, 57, of St Michaels in Tenbury Wells, has been charged with one count of dangerous driving and 16 counts of criminal damage.

The charges come after the incident on Teme Street on 24 November 2024.

Morgan is set to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 5.