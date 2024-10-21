Omoda's impressive new kid on the block

A smart and stylish SUV/crossover it has plenty to offer with the choice of a 1.6 litre petrol engine and 150kW EV. Both at attractive prices, packed with high end hi-tech equipment and offering a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

The Omada 5 is priced from a competitive £25,235, while the all-electric E5 is on sale from £33,055. Both are available in either Comfort or Noble trim, with the higher spec models priced from £27,035 for the 5, and £34,555 for the E5.

The 5, is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 183 bhp (186 PS) and 270 Nm of torque. It races to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 128 mph. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

Priced from £33,055, the all-electric E5 is powered by a 150 kW (204 bhp) electric motor and a 61 kWh ‘blade’ battery that comes with an eight-year warranty.

It offers a WLTP range of 257 miles and can charge up to 80 kW, with a 30-80% top-up possible in just 28 minutes.

The E5 can accelerate from 0-62 mph in 7.6 seconds while producing 340 Nm of torque.

Both cars are impressive on the road, with good handling, responsive steering, a comfortable ride and in the case of the EV, the kind of acceleration you get with electric cars.

The petrol model was even better, producing 185bhp, it is no slouch and despite a slight delay in the auto transmission, only slight, it proved an engaging drive.

Both handled sweeping bends and country lanes well while the suspension is geared for comfort, handling and ride proved more than acceptable and only unsettled by poorer road surfaces.

The 5 is a smart looking vehicle, both feature 18” alloy wheels and LED front and rear lights with sequential indicators.

Noble variants add red brake calipers and a power sunroof for added style and ventilation.

All models also feature a heated faux leather, multi-function steering wheel, six-way power adjusted driver’s seat and integrated headrests as standard. Noble variants add synthetic leather sports seats with four-way adjustment for the front passenger.

In the E5, it is not unlike a Tesla with the screen layouts featuring a 12.25-inch high-definition instrument cluster and a second 12.25-inch touchscreen for infotainment control.

It supports 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi hotspot, and over-the-air software updates. All models have an eight-speaker Sony audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 50W wireless charger.

Noble models also include multi-coloured ambient lighting in the front.

PCP packages are available from just £299 per month. Both models boast a five-star EuroNCAP safety rating and a seven-year/100,000-mile manufacturer’s warranty as standard.