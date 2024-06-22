27 of the best MOT centres to take your vehicle in Shropshire, according to Google reviews

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ensuring your car is in the hands of a reputable garage for its annual MOT test is crucial.

Luckily, Shropshire boasts an excellent selection of top-rated test centres.

Here are MOT providers that have all scored at least 4.7 out of 5 from satisfied customers:

Cartmel Drive, Harlescott Industrial Estate, Shrewsbury | 4.9/5 (68 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service couldn't be happier"

Battlefield Enterprise Park, Hussey Road, Shrewsbury | 4.9/5 (121 Google reviews) | "Great service and friendly staff"

Paul's Autocare Mot, Service & Repair Centre, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Unit 5 & 5a Centurion Trade Park, Shrewsbury | 4.9/5 (110 Google reviews) | "Great service and friendly staff"

4. The Mount Garage

The Mount, Shrewsbury | 4.9/5 (30 Google reviews) | "No job too big or too small"

33 Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury | 4.9/5 (84 Google reviews) | "Good helpful staff who give a good service and quickly"

Arlington Way Battlefield, Sundorne Retail Park, Shrewsbury | 4.8/5 (95 Google reviews) | "An honest garage to take your vehicle for MOT"

Bright Motors, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Foxhall Trade Park, Knights Way, Shrewsbury | 4.9/5 (97 Google reviews) | "Can’t rate them highly enough"

Unit 3, Monkmoor Trading Estate, Shrewsbury | 4.8/5 (156 Google reviews) | "Always a high standard of work at prices that do not break the bank"

9. Donnington Wood MOT Test Centre

Church Road, Donnington, Telford | 4.9/5 (289 Google reviews) | "A honest and fair testing centre"

10. Newport Test Centre

Springfield Industrial Estate, Newport | 4.7/5 (47 Google reviews) | "Great and friendly staff excellent service and great price"

Church Street Garage, Shifnal. Photo: Google

Church Street, Shifnal | 4.8/5 (56 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, knowledgeable staff, efficient, reasonable pricing"

12. Roberts F M L

Wellington Road, Horsehay, Telford | 4.9/5 (98 Google reviews) | "Great service, honest price, genuine polite people"

Bradley Road, Donnington, Telford | 4.9/5 (94 Google reviews) | "Brilliant, always excellent, friendly service no problem too small"

Halesfield 23, Telford | 4.8/5 (46 Google reviews) | "Great MOT centre, honest and reliable"

Telford MOT Centre. Photo: Google

15. Long Lane Service Station

Long Lane, near Sleapford | 5/5 (23 Google reviews) | "A top service and good prices"

Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton | 4.9/5 (198 Google reviews) | "Great service and really friendly people and reasonable prices"

17. Wem MOT ltd

Unit G9, Wem Industrial Estate | 5/5 (16 Google reviews) | "Very efficient service, great staff. Highly recommend"

18. Prees Auto Services

Ivy House Garage, Shrewsbury Street, Prees | 5/5 (43 Google reviews) | "Great local garage with excellent staff and reasonable rates"

E M Hughes Auto Centre. Photo: Google

8 Welsh Walls, Oswestry | 4.9/5 (80 Google reviews) | "Excellent customer service, extremely helpful staff"

Aston Farm, Morda | 4.8/5 (71 Google reviews) | "Brilliant service centre, the staff are polite and extremely helpful"

Unit 9, Waymills Industrial Estate, Whitchurch | 4.8/5 (93 Google reviews) | "Great customer service, clean garage"

Crossways Industrial Estate, Church Stretton | 4.7/5 (50 Google reviews) | "Excellent service always. Helpful and professional"

Will Llewellyn Motors. Photo: Google

23. Will Llewellyn Motors

Hope Valley Works, Hope, Minsterley | 4.7/5 (34 Google reviews) | "Very good service from this garage, very competitive prices very happy with their services"

5 Ludford Bridge Industrial Estate, Temeside, Ludlow | 4.9/5 (7 Google reviews) | "A fantastic place and wonderful customer service"

Lower Galdeford, Ludlow | 4.7/5 (43 Google reviews) | "Blown away by the professionalism of this garage"

Stanmore Business Park, Bridgnorth | 4.9/5 (119 Google reviews) | "Always great service from friendly staff and owner"

Stanmore Business Park, Bridgnorth | 5/5 (33 Google reviews) | "Consistently dependable, trustworthy, very competent and are fairly priced for servicing, repairs and MOT testing"