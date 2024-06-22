Shropshire Star
27 of the best MOT centres to take your vehicle in Shropshire, according to Google reviews

Every motorist needs a dependable garage, and Shropshire offers plenty of options.

By Megan Jones
Published

Ensuring your car is in the hands of a reputable garage for its annual MOT test is crucial.

Luckily, Shropshire boasts an excellent selection of top-rated test centres.

Here are MOT providers that have all scored at least 4.7 out of 5 from satisfied customers:

1. GK MOT & Tachograph Centre

Cartmel Drive, Harlescott Industrial Estate, Shrewsbury | 4.9/5 (68 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service couldn't be happier"

2. MOTaTech Ltd

Battlefield Enterprise Park, Hussey Road, Shrewsbury | 4.9/5 (121 Google reviews) | "Great service and friendly staff"

Paul's Autocare Mot, Service & Repair Centre, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

3. Paul's Autocare Mot, Service & Repair Centre

Unit 5 & 5a Centurion Trade Park, Shrewsbury | 4.9/5 (110 Google reviews) | "Great service and friendly staff"

4. The Mount Garage

The Mount, Shrewsbury | 4.9/5 (30 Google reviews) | "No job too big or too small"

5. Chase Car Care Centre

33 Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury | 4.9/5 (84 Google reviews) | "Good helpful staff who give a good service and quickly"

6. G I Motors Ltd

Arlington Way Battlefield, Sundorne Retail Park, Shrewsbury | 4.8/5 (95 Google reviews) | "An honest garage to take your vehicle for MOT"

Bright Motors, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

7. Bright Motors

Foxhall Trade Park, Knights Way, Shrewsbury | 4.9/5 (97 Google reviews) | "Can’t rate them highly enough"

8. I T Culliss Motors LTD

Unit 3, Monkmoor Trading Estate, Shrewsbury | 4.8/5 (156 Google reviews) | "Always a high standard of work at prices that do not break the bank"

9. Donnington Wood MOT Test Centre

Church Road, Donnington, Telford | 4.9/5 (289 Google reviews) | "A honest and fair testing centre"

10. Newport Test Centre

Springfield Industrial Estate, Newport | 4.7/5 (47 Google reviews) | "Great and friendly staff excellent service and great price"

Church Street Garage, Shifnal. Photo: Google

11. Church Street Garage

Church Street, Shifnal | 4.8/5 (56 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, knowledgeable staff, efficient, reasonable pricing"

12. Roberts F M L

Wellington Road, Horsehay, Telford | 4.9/5 (98 Google reviews) | "Great service, honest price, genuine polite people"

13. Auto-Fix Telford

Bradley Road, Donnington, Telford | 4.9/5 (94 Google reviews) | "Brilliant, always excellent, friendly service no problem too small"

14. Telford MOT Centre

Halesfield 23, Telford | 4.8/5 (46 Google reviews) | "Great MOT centre, honest and reliable"

Telford MOT Centre. Photo: Google

15. Long Lane Service Station

Long Lane, near Sleapford | 5/5 (23 Google reviews) | "A top service and good prices"

16. Smithfield Motors

Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton | 4.9/5 (198 Google reviews) | "Great service and really friendly people and reasonable prices"

17. Wem MOT ltd

Unit G9, Wem Industrial Estate | 5/5 (16 Google reviews) | "Very efficient service, great staff. Highly recommend"

18. Prees Auto Services

Ivy House Garage, Shrewsbury Street, Prees | 5/5 (43 Google reviews) | "Great local garage with excellent staff and reasonable rates"

E M Hughes Auto Centre. Photo: Google

19. E M Hughes Autocentre

8 Welsh Walls, Oswestry | 4.9/5 (80 Google reviews) | "Excellent customer service, extremely helpful staff"

20. Barrs Automotive

Aston Farm, Morda | 4.8/5 (71 Google reviews) | "Brilliant service centre, the staff are polite and extremely helpful"

21. We Just MOT

Unit 9, Waymills Industrial Estate, Whitchurch | 4.8/5 (93 Google reviews) | "Great customer service, clean garage"

22. The Central Garage

Crossways Industrial Estate, Church Stretton | 4.7/5 (50 Google reviews) | "Excellent service always. Helpful and professional"

Will Llewellyn Motors. Photo: Google

23. Will Llewellyn Motors

Hope Valley Works, Hope, Minsterley | 4.7/5 (34 Google reviews) | "Very good service from this garage, very competitive prices very happy with their services"

24. Eurofit Autocentre Ltd

5 Ludford Bridge Industrial Estate, Temeside, Ludlow | 4.9/5 (7 Google reviews) | "A fantastic place and wonderful customer service"

25. JD Automotive

Lower Galdeford, Ludlow | 4.7/5 (43 Google reviews) | "Blown away by the professionalism of this garage"

26. Billinghams MOT Centre

Stanmore Business Park, Bridgnorth | 4.9/5 (119 Google reviews) | "Always great service from friendly staff and owner"

27. Pro-Tec

Stanmore Business Park, Bridgnorth | 5/5 (33 Google reviews) | "Consistently dependable, trustworthy, very competent and are fairly priced for servicing, repairs and MOT testing"

