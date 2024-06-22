27 of the best MOT centres to take your vehicle in Shropshire, according to Google reviews
Every motorist needs a dependable garage, and Shropshire offers plenty of options.
Ensuring your car is in the hands of a reputable garage for its annual MOT test is crucial.
Luckily, Shropshire boasts an excellent selection of top-rated test centres.
Here are MOT providers that have all scored at least 4.7 out of 5 from satisfied customers:
1. GK MOT & Tachograph Centre
Cartmel Drive, Harlescott Industrial Estate, Shrewsbury | 4.9/5 (68 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service couldn't be happier"
2. MOTaTech Ltd
Battlefield Enterprise Park, Hussey Road, Shrewsbury | 4.9/5 (121 Google reviews) | "Great service and friendly staff"
3. Paul's Autocare Mot, Service & Repair Centre
Unit 5 & 5a Centurion Trade Park, Shrewsbury | 4.9/5 (110 Google reviews) | "Great service and friendly staff"
4. The Mount Garage
The Mount, Shrewsbury | 4.9/5 (30 Google reviews) | "No job too big or too small"
5. Chase Car Care Centre
33 Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury | 4.9/5 (84 Google reviews) | "Good helpful staff who give a good service and quickly"
6. G I Motors Ltd
Arlington Way Battlefield, Sundorne Retail Park, Shrewsbury | 4.8/5 (95 Google reviews) | "An honest garage to take your vehicle for MOT"
7. Bright Motors
Foxhall Trade Park, Knights Way, Shrewsbury | 4.9/5 (97 Google reviews) | "Can’t rate them highly enough"
8. I T Culliss Motors LTD
Unit 3, Monkmoor Trading Estate, Shrewsbury | 4.8/5 (156 Google reviews) | "Always a high standard of work at prices that do not break the bank"
9. Donnington Wood MOT Test Centre
Church Road, Donnington, Telford | 4.9/5 (289 Google reviews) | "A honest and fair testing centre"
10. Newport Test Centre
Springfield Industrial Estate, Newport | 4.7/5 (47 Google reviews) | "Great and friendly staff excellent service and great price"
11. Church Street Garage
Church Street, Shifnal | 4.8/5 (56 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, knowledgeable staff, efficient, reasonable pricing"
12. Roberts F M L
Wellington Road, Horsehay, Telford | 4.9/5 (98 Google reviews) | "Great service, honest price, genuine polite people"
13. Auto-Fix Telford
Bradley Road, Donnington, Telford | 4.9/5 (94 Google reviews) | "Brilliant, always excellent, friendly service no problem too small"
14. Telford MOT Centre
Halesfield 23, Telford | 4.8/5 (46 Google reviews) | "Great MOT centre, honest and reliable"
15. Long Lane Service Station
Long Lane, near Sleapford | 5/5 (23 Google reviews) | "A top service and good prices"
16. Smithfield Motors
Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton | 4.9/5 (198 Google reviews) | "Great service and really friendly people and reasonable prices"
17. Wem MOT ltd
Unit G9, Wem Industrial Estate | 5/5 (16 Google reviews) | "Very efficient service, great staff. Highly recommend"
18. Prees Auto Services
Ivy House Garage, Shrewsbury Street, Prees | 5/5 (43 Google reviews) | "Great local garage with excellent staff and reasonable rates"
19. E M Hughes Autocentre
8 Welsh Walls, Oswestry | 4.9/5 (80 Google reviews) | "Excellent customer service, extremely helpful staff"
20. Barrs Automotive
Aston Farm, Morda | 4.8/5 (71 Google reviews) | "Brilliant service centre, the staff are polite and extremely helpful"
21. We Just MOT
Unit 9, Waymills Industrial Estate, Whitchurch | 4.8/5 (93 Google reviews) | "Great customer service, clean garage"
22. The Central Garage
Crossways Industrial Estate, Church Stretton | 4.7/5 (50 Google reviews) | "Excellent service always. Helpful and professional"
23. Will Llewellyn Motors
Hope Valley Works, Hope, Minsterley | 4.7/5 (34 Google reviews) | "Very good service from this garage, very competitive prices very happy with their services"
24. Eurofit Autocentre Ltd
5 Ludford Bridge Industrial Estate, Temeside, Ludlow | 4.9/5 (7 Google reviews) | "A fantastic place and wonderful customer service"
25. JD Automotive
Lower Galdeford, Ludlow | 4.7/5 (43 Google reviews) | "Blown away by the professionalism of this garage"
26. Billinghams MOT Centre
Stanmore Business Park, Bridgnorth | 4.9/5 (119 Google reviews) | "Always great service from friendly staff and owner"
27. Pro-Tec
Stanmore Business Park, Bridgnorth | 5/5 (33 Google reviews) | "Consistently dependable, trustworthy, very competent and are fairly priced for servicing, repairs and MOT testing"