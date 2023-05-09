'Not being polite' and other costly habits that could land drivers with big fines

A man vaping while driving

Vaping and even "not being polite" are among five potentially costly habits that motorists often do not consider, according to ATS Euromaster.

Vaping is at a record high, involving 4.3 million people in the UK. Driving in a smoke-filled vehicle, motorists are warned, can result in an expensive fine and points on their licence.

In a recent report, the Home Office revealed that 6,000 fines are given out every day in the UK.

Below are five points which often go overlooked, or are completely unheard of. If a driver were to break all five of the rules at the same time, they would risk an £18,000 fine.

Vaping - up to £5,000 fine

A new law now prohibits drivers from vaping in the car, with a £100 on-the-spot fine and up to nine points on their licence. Not only can reaching for a vape be classed as careless driving, as it distracts the driver, but the smoke can cause serious viewing obstructions and make it difficult to stay focused on the road. The maximum fine for vaping while driving is £5,000.

Having pet passengers - up to £5,000 fine

Allowing your pet to lean out of the window could result in a fine of up to £5,000.

The Highway Code says that pets must be safely restrained to stop them distracting the driver or causing injury in case of an emergency stop.

Driving through puddles - up to £5,000 fine

According to the Road Traffic Act, if a driver splashes a pedestrian while driving through a puddle, they may face a fine of up to £5,000 for driving without reasonable consideration for others.

Not being polite - up to £2,000 fine

If used inappropriately, flashing headlights and hazard lights can both result in a fine of up to £1,000. Rule 110 of the Highway Code states that headlights should only be flashed to let other road users know that you are there, and rule 116 states that hazard warning lights should only be used on motorways or unrestricted dual carriageways to warn drivers of a hazard or obstruction ahead.

Not cleaning your car - up to £1,000 fine

Any dirt that obscures the front and rear number plates could land the driver with a fine of up to £1000, if they are unable to be read by eye and APNR cameras.