Shropshire on the road as electric car progress sparks sales boost

During 2018, the number of registered plug-in vehicles in Telford & Wrekin increased by 44 per cent. In the Shropshire Council area the increase was 89 per cent, while Powys saw a 42 per cent rise.

The latest Department for Transport statistics show the number of registered electric or plug-in hybrid cars, vans and micro-cars called quadricycles in the region.

At the end of 2017 there were 164 electric vehicles in Telford & Wrekin, 412 in Shropshire, and 139 in Powys.

By December last year, that figure had grown to 236 in Telford & Wrekin, 780 in Shropshire, and 197 in Powys.

Peterborough has the highest percentage of plug-in vehicles of any local authority in the United Kingdom.

Back in 2013, in Telford and Wrekin, there were just 16 electric cars, 47 in Shropshire, and 24 in Powys.

Over the past few years manufacturers have increased the range of their vehicles, and prices have fallen, helping fuel the rise in environmentally friendly vehicles.

Roll-out

The latest Nissan Leaf, the UK's most popular entirely electric car, can now travel 235 miles before it needs to be recharged, 80 miles more than the previous version.

Over the next year BP will install charging points at its petrol stations, following Shell's roll-out in 2017. Dyson has also said it plans to release an electric car by 2020.

One advantage electric car users have over other vehicles is that they do not have to pay road tax, as they do not release any emissions.

Electricity is also far cheaper than petrol and diesel, and green drivers have the satisfaction of helping save the planet.

However, in November, the Government reduced the maximum discount electric car buyers could get from £4,500 to £3,500.

Plug-in vehicles still make up a tiny percentage of the cars on the road in Telford and Wrekin: there are 236 electric cars, and 103,292 vehicles in total.

In Shropshire there are 780 electric cars, and 227,384 vehicles in total, and In Powys it is 197 out of 108,172.