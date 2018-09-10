Mobiles useless on 400 miles of road

Some 5,540 miles of road in the UK - representing about two per cent of all roads - do not have coverage for calls from any of the country's four mobile networks, the RAC Foundation found.

Powys is second on the list of most affected county's on 411 miles of road.

The Highland region is top with 910 miles, while Cumbria is 296.

In terms of 4G, just 51 per cent of the road network has full coverage.

The research was based on analysis of data published by communications regulator Ofcom.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: "The good news is that mobile coverage has improved a great deal across our road network.

"On our motorways, which carry around a fifth of all traffic, every mile should now have voice and basic data coverage plus a 4G signal for all but a couple of miles."