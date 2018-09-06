Telford electric car charging points roll-out planned to cut emissions

It is hoped the move will encourage residents to buy ultra-low emission vehicles (ULEV) in the future.

Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet is set to approve its borough-wide ULEV strategy at a meeting on September 13.

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for transport and roads, said: “The proposed strategy is accompanied by a comprehensive and robust action plan.

“This plan identifies funding opportunities, possible charging locations and outlines plans to integrate provision for ultra-low emission vehicles in the council’s wider sustainable transport agenda.

“This strategy is clearly needed in the wake of the government’s announcement and the anticipated rise in ownership of electric cars.”

Potential locations for charging points includes car parks and leisure centres in Ironbridge, Newport, Oakengates, Southwater and Wellington.

There could also be points at Darby House or Addenbrooke House near Telford Shopping Centre, as well as at Dawley, Donnington, Hadley, Madeley, St George’s and Ironbridge.

The strategy will also include plans to carry out an analysis of installing and maintaining the points, including whether the council should provide them free of charge or allow a different company to run and maintain them.

Possible funding for the scheme is expected to be reviewed annually.

The proposals aim to enable residents, visitors and businesses to use electric vehicles through ensuring a reliable, safe and convenient public charging network.

Sockets

There are currently 18 charge point devices hosting 31 connection sockets at 11 different locations in Telford and Wrekin. The latest vehicle statistics held by the Department for Transport show that there are 172 ultra-low emission vehicles licensed in the borough.

Birmingham has the highest number of electric cars in the region with 1.93 per cent of vehicles being ultra-low emission. For Telford and Wrekin to match this, an additional 1,649 would need to be licensed – demonstrating the need for more investment in charging infrastructure.

Registrations of electric cars rose to 4,000 per month during 2017 and it is expected that nearly all cars and vans will be zero emissions by 2050.

This rise is likely to lead to an increased demand in public charging points despite the expectation that most electric car owners will charge their vehicle at home overnight.

The move follows on from the Government's launch of its Road To Zero strategy earlier in the summer.

This includes plans for a massive expansion of green infrastructure, reduction in emissions of existing vehicles and a campaign to drive the uptake of zero emission cars, vans and trucks.