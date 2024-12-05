The best electric SUVs you can buy for under £35,000

One of the biggest hurdles preventing motorists from buying an electric car is price. As more and more models come onto the market, up-front costs are certainly dropping, but not by enough if the UK is to meet its targets.

However, there does seem to be some light at the end of the tunnel in one of the country’s most popular sectors – electric SUVs. Prices for Ford’s recently-revealed Puma Gen-E start at less than £30,000 and it looks as though the car makers are doing their very best to make affordability one of the keys that will unlock the transition over to EVs.

Currently, there are a wide selection of electric SUVs that offer a decent electric driving range, as well as being more affordable than ever before at under £35,000.

We’ve compiled a list of the best and cheapest new electric family SUVs on the market today.

Citroen e-C3 Aircross



The new e-C3 Aircross shares the same platform as the Vauxhall Frontera. (Citroen)

It may be launched early next year, but Citroen’s new e-C3 Aircross will be available with the choice of seven-seats and is estimated to be priced from around £25,000.

It will be built on Stellantis’ Smart Car Platform which utilises a 44kWh battery pack and electric motor that Citroen claims will do up to 186 miles on a single charge. There will also be a larger Longe Range model with a 54kWh unit that will go up to 250 miles between top-ups.

The e-C3 Aircross also looks funky and fresh while offering plenty of practicality with 460 litres of boot space or 1,600 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Vauxhall Frontera



The Frontera nameplate has made a comeback after 20 years. (Vauxhall)

Almost identical to the e-C3 Aircross is Vauxhall’s new Frontera which will be priced from £23,495 for the entry-level Design model and sits on the same Smart Car Platform as the Citroen.

Just like its French sibling, the Frontera offers the same boot space capacity at 460 litres or 1,600 litres with the back seats pushed down. Sadly, only the hybrid model will be available with a seven-seater option, whereas the EV version is strictly a five-seater. And, just like the e-C3 Aircross, the Frontera will be on sale early next year.

Also, the Frontera is available with the same 44kWh battery pack as the Citroen with the same claimed range of 186 miles, and a Long Range model released later next year will offer up to 250 miles of range, too.

Hyundai Kona Electric

The Kona Electric is one of the best small SUVs around. (Hyundai)

If you increase your budget, then the Hyundai Kona Electric can be yours for £34,995 in the entry-level Advance trim.

The Kona Electric is one of the best small electric SUVs that money can buy thanks to its excellent driving dynamics, quality feeling interior and extensive standard equipment list.

At this price point, you’ll be able to get the Kona with a Standard Range 48kWh battery pack with an electric motor that Hyundai claims can do a total distance of up to 234 miles.

It has a maximum charging capacity of 74kW, meaning DC 100kW rapid charging will allow a 10 to 80 per cent fill-up in 1 hour and 22 minutes.

MG ZS EV



The MG ZS EV is one of most affordable electric SUVs around. (MG)

Priced at £30,495, the MG ZS EV is one of the most popular electric SUVs here in Britain, thanks in no small part to its very low price tag.

The ZS EV also comes with plenty of standard safety equipment and features to make it great value for money.

It comes with A 72.6kWh battery pack that MG claims can do up to 273 miles on a single charge and it’s compatible with 100kW DC rapid charging allowing the car to go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 42 minutes.

Volvo EX30



The EX30 focuses on sustainability. (Volvo)

The EX30 is Volvo’s smallest electric SUV in its line-up and its main focus is on sustainability.

The interior features a wide range of materials used from recycled materials including the seat upholstery, plastics on the dashboard and on the door cards.

For under £34,000 you can have the EX30 with a rear-wheel-drive single-motor layout with a 49kWh battery pack. Its electric motor produces 270bhp and can do a claimed 214 miles between charges.

The baby Volvo looks good, is decent to drive and comes with a premium badge all for less than £35,000, making the EX30 great value for money.