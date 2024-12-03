How to pack your car correctly this Christmas

With Christmas less than one month away, many of us will be preparing to go away to see family and friends.

That means that our cars will be packed with more luggage than usual. Even though it’s all exciting, it can be one of the most dangerous times of the year to travel and that’s because of the extreme weather conditions and the greater number of drivers out on the roads.

But, one issue that can often be overlooked is how to pack your car. If your car hasn’t been prepared when before being loaded up it could put you, your passengers and other road users at risk.

We’ve compiled a list of checks you need to make before setting off on your Christmas holidays this year.

Place heavier items at the bottom

Around 36 million British tourists are set to take the roads this summer. (Dacia)

If you find that a lot of your luggage will consist of heavier items, always make sure that they are positioned on the bottom as they will provide a good base for lighter items being placed above.Also, if your car features them, use any tie-down hooks or levers located in the boot area as these are an effective way of holding those bigger items down. Never place heavier items on top of smaller items as not only can it obscure your rear visibility, but it could crush any other items that may be sitting underneath it.

Load the larger and bigger items first

When loading your car, always make sure that the bulkier and heavier items go in first. This will save you time and hassle. If you decide to load the smaller items first, then you will have to work out how to get around the bigger items by squeezing them all at once.

Packing the larger items first will make your life a lot easier as the compact stuff can fit into tiny little spots without having to worry. If you’re taking large boxes that have storage in them, place any small and light luggage in them as if it will be a lot more space efficient and will save from having a lot more loose items rolling around while you drive.

Don’t overload your car

Don’t overload your car’s boot. (Volkswagen)

Driving a car that is overloaded with luggage can be extremely dangerous. Not only will it make the car heavier, but in the event of an emergency stop, the extra weight will cause your car to take longer to come to a halt.

Overloading a car can have a big impact on its handling and stopping characteristics, with an over-laden car taking longer to stop and often proving less reactive to steering inputs. In fact, you could be fined for an overloaded car if stopped by the authorities, with a fine of up to £300 and three penalty points possible if you’re caught with an over-laden car.

Always make sure the luggage is secure and fastened, or not over-packed so that it can’t put anyone in danger.

Take a first-aid kit

It’s not necessarily to do with packing, but just to be on the safe side is to always take a first aid kit because you never know what you might encounter on your travels.

If some luggage does fall or injure you or one of your passengers, then a first aid kit will be there to provide all the basic essentials including bandages and plasters.

Keep pets safe

Skoda Dog Crufts (Credit: skoda UK)





If you’re going quite a distance then remember to pack fresh water and make sure that you take frequent stops, too.

Make the most of the space if left over

Your car will have more storage space than you might think. If you’re not carrying too much luggage, then a great way to be efficient with your time and the space that you have left over is to make the most of what your car has to offer.

Lots of modern cars nowadays have large door pockets, a centre armrest with a storage box located underneath, seatback pockets, a glove compartment and even trays and boxes under the front seats. Utilising the car’s interior cubby holes can make a big difference in packing your car up this Christmas holiday, and it’s a lot more time-effective to ensure that you get to your destination in a safe manner.

Some EVs even come with front boots – or ‘frunks’ – which are big enough not only to store their charging cables but there can be some added space for luggage, too.