The cars we want Santa to bring us for Christmas this year

Over the last 12 months, we have seen an eclectic mix of new cars that come fitted with either batteries or an internal-combustion engine.

The year has seen the kickstart of the affordable EV, the electric car dedicated to the petrolhead and updates to some of our favourite driver’s cars with petrol engines.

If you think that modern cars are becoming more and more boring, then looking back at the last year may make you think twice.

With Christmas just around the corner, in an ideal world, we would love Santa Claus to bring all of this exciting metal and place it under our Christmas trees, but even though it may be a dream, there’s no harm in imagining the thought.

We’ve compiled a list of the most exciting new cars this year and the ones we would like to see unwrapped this Christmas.

Hyundai Ioniq 5N



The Ioniq 5 N is one of the best EVs on sale. (Hyundai)

It’s a hard one to fathom, but to see the day that an electric Hyundai became one of best cars to drive on the market to date still confuses a lot – but it’s true.

The Ioniq 5N really has created a stir in the automotive world with its artificial engine notes, razor sharp handling, fantastic acceleration and overall good looks and performance. This car really is one of the major highlights in the world of new cars this year.

Under the bonnet, there is a 84kWh battery pack and dual electric motors that pump out a total of 607bhp and 770Nm of torque. Inside, there is a ‘boost’ button’, which for 10 seconds turns 607bhp into 640bhp, taking the car from 0-60mph in just three seconds. Furthermore, the car features illuminated ‘N’ bucket seats and a ‘Racing blue’ matte paint finish all to single out the car from the traditional cooking variant.

Toyota GR Yaris

The GR Yaris is one of the greatest hot hatches of all time. (Toyota)

One of the best hot hatches ever to hit tarmac is the truly fantastic GR Yaris, which this year gained a heavy facelift to improve it even better.

Homologation specials are a rare sight nowadays, but Toyota insisted on making it happen with the GR Yaris. This latest version of the GR has only gone and ironed out all the imperfections of the old car, too.

There is more power, standing at 276bhp and 390Nm of torque. The suspension has been tweaked and the chassis stiffened further with more spot welds to make it more rigid.

A new front bumper design with different sections allows for cheaper repair costs and at the back the Toyota logo has been deleted and the rear tail lights have been refreshed alongside the third stop lamp moved from the spoiler into the rear light bar.

Also, Toyota has given this new GR an updated interior with a digital driver’s display, lower driving position and a new squared and angled dashboard – that gives off a 1980s vibe without feeling old-fashioned.

Out on the road, the car feels even more stable and planted at speeds and there is an immense amount of grip in the wet.

The car is also now available with an eight-speed automatic gearbox as well to sit alongside the six-speed manual option

BMW M5



The new M5 is a great all-rounder and is available as a Touring estate. (BMW)

It’s not very often a new BMW M5 comes along, but this year one arrived and it’s more powerful than ever.

Now, this performance model also comes with the option of an estate variant and is powered by a plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

Under its bonnet, there is a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 and 18.6kWh battery pack and electric motor that gives a total of 737bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. The electric motor allows the car to go up to 42 miles on electric power alone and acceleration stands at 0-60mph in 3.2 seconds.

For those looking for a practical, fast and efficient performance car, it doesn’t get much better than an M5.

MG Cyberster



The Cyberster is the only two-seat electric sports car on sale. (MG)

We never thought the day would come, but MG has finally put its electric two-seater open-top sports car into production with the Cyberster.

It features electric scissor doors and a choice of either a single motor or dual motor setup. The latter comes with 500bhp and 725Nm of torque allowing the car to go from 0-60mph in three seconds.

The interior features four screens and plenty of standard equipment, however, the driving position won’t be to everyone’s taste as you sit rather high and the two outer screens are obscured by the steering wheel.

Its exterior design stands out and especially if you go for the yellow paint finish, it certainly turns heads.

Porsche 911 S/T

The 911 S/T is one of the most driver-focused cars on sale. (Porsche)

Regarded as one of the best supercars in the world, the 911 S/T is a GT3 RS in disguise as all of the garish spoilers, wings and stickers have gone for a more discreet and stealth look.

Under the bonnet, you’ll find a 4.0-litre flat-six engine that produces a total of 518bhp and 465Nm of torque. It’s capable of reaching a top speed of 186mph and can do 0-60mph in just 3.5 seconds. It also features a manual gearbox, bucket sports seats and one of the best soundtracks that comes from any car. It may be a little on the expensive side, but this is a wishlist where price isn’t really an issue here.

Renault 5



The R5 harks back to the original car from 30 years ago. (Renault)

On the more sensible front, one of the best-looking cars to come out of 2024 was the Renault 5 – which has made a return after three decades.

This new baby EV will feature a choice of two battery packs – a 40kWh or a larger 52kWh.

The former can do a claimed range of up to 186 miles and the latter can do up to 248 miles. The car also comes with the option of a baguette holder and it utilises Renault’s latest 10-inch infotainment screen with Google Built-in.

It looks very retro and harks back the car of yesteryear with its yellow or green pop paintwork and there is even a hot Alpine A290 version that will be available to buy from early next year.