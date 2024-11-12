Thinking of buying a used EV? These are some of the best about today

Price is one of the biggest stumbling blocks in new electric vehicles. Given their technology underneath, the latest EVs can command some seriously high price tags, making them a tougher choice for many drivers.

But in the used market, electric vehicles are commonplace and can often be found for some budget-busting prices. Here, we take a look at some of the best worth considering today.

Porsche Taycan

The tent can be fitted to Porsche’s electric Taycan





But it’s an EV which has been hit particularly hard by depreciation, which makes it a very appealing used buy. In fact, some early-model used Taycans – built around 2021 – are available for under £40,000, which is remarkable considering prices for a new model start from £86,500. Expect a range of around 280 miles for a used example.

Skoda Enyaq

The new Enyaq models bring down the cost of entry to the range





At present, you can find a small-battery Enyaq for under £15,000, while a larger battery ‘80’ version – which unlocks a range of around 330 miles – can be found for under £17,000.

Volkswagen e-Up!

The e-Up! is Volkswagen’s smallest EV





Currently, you can purchase a second-hand e-Up! for under £6,500, with 2014-age models available with under 45,000 miles on the clock.

Hyundai Ioniq

(Hyundai)





Used examples don’t cost the earth, either. You can get higher-mileage examples for around £8,000, though £10,000 is enough to net you an average-mileage version with a range of around 193 miles.

Mercedes EQC

The EQC corners flatly





Having been quite expensive when originally launched, early versions of the EQC are now available for some very tempting prices. Around £22,000 is enough to get a reasonable-mileage car, while £25,000 will drop that mileage and throw in some extra features.

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar’s I-Pace packs an impressive all-electric range





You can now pick up a higher-mileage I-Pace for under £15,500, with these examples getting a full leather interior and – quite often – a panoramic sunroof. Increase that budget to £18,500 for a very low-mileage version with more equipment.

Fiat 500 Electric

The electric 500 feels far nippier than the regular petrol version





They’re good value on the used market, too. Smaller-battery versions – which have a range of around 100 miles – can be picked up for around £10,000, though we’d recommend spending in the region of £12,500 for that larger battery, longer range version.