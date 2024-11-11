These are some of the most exciting EVs to check out today

With tightening emissions regulations and a greater focus on alternatively powered cars, it’s no surprise that a glut of new electric vehicles is entering the market.

This year, we have seen an eclectic mix of EVs ranging from the budget-focused end of the market right up to the very top.

In this article, we examine some of the latest EVs on the market and recommend the ones you should consider second-hand.

Dacia Spring



The Spring will cost from £14,995. (Dacia)

One of the most important EVs to enter the market this year is Dacia’s baby Spring which starts at just £14,995 – making it the cheapest new electric car on sale.

It comes with a practical five-door body style as standard and is available in two trim levels. There is a choice of a 26.8kWh battery pack with two power outputs of either 45bhp or 65bhp. Dacia claims that the Spring can do a claimed 135 miles between charges – not bad for trips in and around town.

Renault 5



The Renault 5 brings a little bit of retro to the EV market. (Renault)

Lots of car manufacturers are reviving old names from the past and Renault has decided to bring back its iconic ‘5’ name and slap it on its latest electric supermini.

Its retro styling and funky colour options make this piece of motoring jewellery look the part out on the road and Renault is offering the car with a choice of two battery packs. The former comes with a 40kWh unit that the French firm claims can do up to 186 miles and the latter is a larger 52kWh that has a predicted 248 miles between trips to the plug.

Kia EV3



The EV3 will sit alongside the EV6 and EV9 in Kia’s electric line-up. (Kia)

One of Kia’s most important EVs was launched this year – the EV3 SUV. Following in the footsteps of its larger siblings, the EV6 and EV9, this new model offers high levels of practicality with a lower price tag.

The standard range model comes with a 58.1kWh battery pack and electric motor that gives a claimed 270 miles between charges, whereas the bigger long-range model comes with an 81.4kWh unit that Kia claims can do up to 375 miles between charges.

Hyundai Inster



The Inster will be rivalling the Citroen e-C3. (Hyundai)

Keeping with the theme of affordability, Hyundai decided to reveal its smallest EV yet with the Inster.

It features a tall narrow body, along with flat-folding seats which helps it to deliver a practical interior with lots of room for occupants. A funky exterior design with the brand’s trademark pixel LED headlights and tail lights ensures the Inster stands out.

It will be offered with a choice of two battery packs, a smaller 42kWh unit or a larger 49kWh that Hyundai claims can do up to 229 miles.

Polestar 3



The Polestar 3 is a comfortable and fast SUV. (Polestar)

At the other end of the EV spectrum, we have cars such as the new Polestar 3 SUV which starts at £68,900.

For a while, the Swedish brand has only offered one model – the 2. But, now it’s expanding its line-up and the 3 is here to take on cars like the BMW iX and Mercedes EQE.

This new car drives very well with a smooth and subtle ride, as well as being fast, has decent handling and looks great, too.

In terms of batteries, there is only one – a 111kWh unit – but there is a choice of three motor setups. Electric ranges are claimed from 348 miles up to 403 miles – making it one of the best in its class for driving longer distances.

Polestar 4



The Polestar 4 is the first car to go on sale without a rear window. (Polestar)

Another Polestar that joins its expanding family is the 4 which is more of a coupe-crossover with a frameless door and a world-first design touch as the 4 lacks any rear window whatsoever.

Just like its bigger brother, the 3, the 4 is a good-looking and practical car that oozes class, comfort, equipment and performance. To drive, it handles well, it’s quiet and refined as well as being practical inside.

All models come with a 100kWh battery pack and there are two motor configurations; a rear-wheel-drive Long range single motor and a Long range dual motor that Polestar claims can do up to 367 miles.

Citroen e-C3



The e-C3 has a claimed range of up to 199 miles. (Citroen)

Jumping back on the affordability bandwagon, Citroen has reintroduced its popular C3 supermini as a mini SUV and the electric version badged ‘e-C3’ is also competing with cars like the Hyundai Inster.

This new model utilises the firm’s new design language and features roof bars and chunky wheel arches to make the car look more rugged.

It comes with a 44kWh battery pack that Citroen claims can do a total distance of up to 199 miles.

Porsche Macan



The Macan is now electric only. (Porsche)

Porsche has decided that its smallest SUV, the Macan, will be electric only from now on. But, that doesn’t mean its sporty character has been lost. The latest Macan still offers a great driving experience and still looks unmistakable like a Porsche.

Under its skin, you’ll find a 100kWh battery pack combined with an electric motor that Porsche claims can deliver a claimed 381 miles between charging. The best thing about the Macan though is it’s great to drive, looks good and has a very upmarket-feeling interior.