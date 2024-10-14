Paris Motor Show: The stars of the show

It’s been missing from the automotive calendar since 2018, but now the Paris Motor Show is back and there is plenty of new metal to get excited about.

As with a lot of motor shows, it’s the manufacturers that are close to home that really show off, so it’s no surprise that a lot of the stars are from France.

Not only that, but an array of electric and performance vehicles are on show, demonstrating that the future of transportation has a lot of excitement in store.

We’ve put together a list of some of the stars of the show, highlighting the vehicles that could turn heads when they arrive on the public roads in the near future.

Renault 4

The new Renault 4 is a modern day take on the R4 from the 1960s. (Renault)

First, we had the Renault 5 EV and now we’ve got the 4 EV which harks back to the very popular small hatchback of the 1960s – but now it’s an SUV.

Competing against cars like the Peugeot E-2008 and Vauxhall Mokka, the 4 will be available with electric power only and sits on the same platform as the smaller 5 in the range.

Under the bonnet, there are the same 40kWh or 52kWh battery packs as its smaller sibling, with the latter getting a claimed 249 miles between charges. In contrast, the smaller battery setup gets a claimed 186 miles according to Renault.

Like the old car from the 60s, this new car features some quirky design cues such as the low boot lid, flat front end and lower body lines along the doors. Inside, it’s almost identical to the 5 with the same 10-inch infotainment screen that features Google built-in and physical shortcut buttons.

Renault Twingo



The Twingo is making a comeback and will be one of the cheapest new EVs to go on sale. (Renault)

The electric car market is crying out for affordable vehicles and cars like the Dacia Spring and Hyundai Inster have arrived to solve that problem. However, Renault also wants a slice of that action with its latest Twingo concept, which will see the nameplate return to our shores after a five-year absence.

This new compact city car will cost under £17,000 according to Renault. Plus, this EV should give design elements of the new 5 hatchback with a similar face and round front headlights. There are also vents on the bonnet which hark back to those on the original car from 1993 and the round door handles are also from the Twingo of yesteryear. The new model will come with five doors and hidden rear handles which aren’t like the original Twingo but are similar to the third-generation car. Further details are yet to be revealed for the final production car, but it’s likely we will hear more next year.

Leapmotor B10

The B10 will be the firm’s C-Segment SUV. (Leapmotor)

A relatively new brand – and one in partnership with the Stellantis group – is Leapmotor. The B10 will be the firm’s new C-segment SUV that will be rivalling cars like the new Mini Aceman when it arrives on British shores next year.

The car will sit on the firm’s new 3.5 architecture platform allowing for a lot of advanced driver safety systems while inside there will be a customisable digital cockpit, too. The B10 is just the tip of the iceberg of what to expect from this new start-up company, with the C16, C10 and T03 all new models coming to market very soon.

Citroen Ami



The updated Ami features a new front end and updated design cues. (Citroen)

The Citroen Ami quadricycle has been given a mid-life makeover. When Citroen decided to bring its cute and cuddly Renault Twizy rival over to the UK, it was as basic as transportation with four wheels could get. But, fast forward four years and Citroen has given the Ami a new face inspired by the Oli concept from 2022 alongside an updated wheel design, a flatter front bumper and design cues from the 2CV with its slots of the front wings and more pronounced wheel arches.

However, the drivetrain remains the same with the vehicle getting a 5.5kWh battery pack that produces 8bhp and gives a claimed electric range of 46 miles.

Citroen C5 Aircross concept



The next C5 Aircross will sit on the firm’s STLA Medium platform. (Citroen)

Citroen has given us a hint of what the next C5 Aircross will look like with the concept version. The new car will use the Stellantis STLA Medium architecture, just like the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 – which allows for a multiple selection of different powertrains.

It’s also rumoured that the car will use the same 73kWh and 98kWh battery pack for the electric versions as in the Peugeots as well. This concept suggests that the next generation of C5 Aircross will be bigger, longer and more practical, too. The exterior design is similar to the C3 Aircross and with hints of the Oli concept showcased back in 2022, alongside the gloss black lower wheel arch trims giving it a more rugged look.

The production car is due to be released in the middle of next year with hybrid and electric versions to be offered, as well.

Alpine A110 R Ultime

The A110 R Ultime will be the Alpine’s most expensive car ever. (Alpine)

One of the most exciting and expensive cars at the show is the Alpine A110 R Ultime.

Limited to just 110 examples globally, the A110 R Ultime will cost the equivalent of around £222,000, which makes it the most expensive Alpine there has ever been. Performance has also been enhanced with an extra 49bhp, taking power to 345bhp and the car can now do 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds.

Alpine claims that the downforce has been improved by up to 160kg and there is a new and improved gearbox, a new exhaust, adjustable dampers and upgraded brakes for the best possible stopping power. The firm hasn’t confirmed how many of the 110 units will be coming to the UK.