Which cars are still made in the UK and how popular are they?

The UK has a longstanding history of making cars. While its role in the global vehicle production trade may have diminished over recent years, some models are still created here for a variety of different manufacturers.

But which cars are still built in the UK and what kind of an impact do these models have? Let’s take a look.

Aston Martin

The new Vantage has been significantly upgraded

>

Aston Martin is as British as they come and it’s a brand which continues to play a key role in the manufacturing industry here. It currently produces its Vantage and Vanquish models here, while its popular DBX performance SUV is built in a specially-developed facility in St Athan, Wales.

However, the vast majority of its vehicles are created at its home in Gaydon, Warwickshire, while a dedicated ‘Q’ facility allows customers to personalise their own cars through a variety of bespoke finishes and materials.

Bentley

The new Continental GT gets hybrid power for the first time

>

Bentley is another car company which is rooted in the UK with its main base being in Crewe, Cheshire. Here, you’ll find its new Continental GT models being built alongside the Bentayga luxury SUV.

Bentley has already committed to a journey of electrification, too, though its first electric vehicle launch is believed to have been pushed back from 2025 to 2026.

Caterham

(Caterham)

>

Caterham’s lightweight cars are as iconic as they come and they all call the brand’s new facility in Dartford home. Here, a new state-of-the-art production site sees the famous Seven – which is available in a variety of specifications – put together and finished.

Of course, the Seven is still available in kit-form but even these are prepared and made ready for customers at the Dartford site.

JLR

The Range Rover Sport comes equipped with plug-in hybrid power. (Land Rover)

>

JLR is largely focused in the Midlands, where its Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover Velar models are created. Those luxury-focused cars are created at the firm’s Solihull plant, while you’ll find cars like the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque put together at its second UK site in Halewood.

It’s expected that Jaguar will undergo a rebirth shortly, too, as a luxury electric brand – and it’s expected that these will be made in Halewood, too.

LEVC

(LEVC)

>

One of the most recognisable cars on this list is also made in the UK. The London Electric Vehicle Company – or LEVC – is the firm behind the ‘modern’ black cab and while it may be owned by Chinese powerhouse Geely, it has its headquarters and main production facility in Ansty, Warwickshire.

Here, the famous black cab – which is now a petrol-electric hybrid – is made and while it may be a UK icon, it’s a model which has already been sent around the world to other markets to use.

Lotus

(Lotus)

>

Lotus is another Geely-owned firm which has undergone a period of immense transformation over recent years. While the production of a few of its vehicles has been moved to China – the electric Eletre SUV, for example, is made there – its key sports cars are still meticulously made in Hethel, Norfolk.

Here, Lotus has a large production facility which can look at all areas of the car-creation process. Plus, there’s an on-site test track for pushing these cars to the limit.

McLaren

(McLaren)

>

Woking-based McLaren is another brand which has had a big impact on the automotive scene over recent years. Today, it produces a number of lightweight and dramatic super and sports cars, including the 750S and hybrid Artura.

The McLaren Technology Centre – or MTC – is something of an icon in itself, with the large facility being located right next to an eye-catching lake.

Mini

The new Cooper is still very ‘Mini’ from the front

>

The ‘original’ Mini has always been a true UK symbol but in more modern times, the German-owned firm has evolved to create cars which offer a little more space and practicality than their pint-sized predecessor. These days, Mini calls Oxford its home.

Today, the Oxford plant handles production of the fifth-generation Mini Cooper and while the creation of the electric version may have switched to China, it’s expected to move back to the Oxfordshire facility soon.

Morgan

The Plus Four tracks well through the bends

>

As traditional as they come, Morgan is a firm which has always had true craftsmanship at its heart. To this day, the firm still calls Malvern in Worcestershire its home, a location that it has been in for more than 110 years.

Today, Morgan vehicles still retain that old-school feel in models like the Plus Four and Plus Six, while the latest three-wheeler Super 3 shows off a less traditional feel – though the ‘original’ Morgan did, indeed, have only three wheels.

Nissan

In fact, just last year Nissan produced its eleven-millionth car since production first started back in 1986.

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce’s Phantom Series II will be on show at Salon Privé. (Rolls-Royce)

>

With its heart in Goodwood, West Sussex, Rolls-Royce is a car company that has always been about luxury and prestige. Today, it continues this ethos with its latest Phantom models alongside the Cullinan SUV.

But Rolls-Royce is also a company looking to electrification, which is why its battery-powered Spectre is also created here.

Stellantis

The Combo has had a refresh for 2024. (Vauxhall)

>

The Stellantis group has a huge presence on the automotive landscape and you’ll find many of its models built in the UK. Its facility in Ellesmere Port became the UK’s first electric-only volume production site, creating models such as the Vauxhall Combo Electric and Peugeot e-Partner.

Next year, the group’s Luton site will also begin production of electric commercial vehicles, including the Vauxhall Vivaro Electric and Citroen e-Dispatch.

Suzuki/Toyota

The Swace corners easily and responds well to inputs

>

Suzuki and Toyota both have a small presence here in the UK, building essentially the same vehicle for two different brands. At the Burnaston site, you’ll find the Toyota Corolla being made alongside the Suzuki Swace, with both sharing the same basic componentry and design.

Both get the same hybrid engine setup, with the main difference between the two being slight styling tweaks and – naturally – different badges.