Seven more affordable new cars due to arrive in 2024

With the average new car now costing around £40,000 and an increasing push towards electric vehicles, you might think the days of affordable new cars are over.

But there are plenty of manufacturers that are still championing more affordable motoring, with a range of lower-cost new cars due to arrive in 2024. From electric city cars to hybrid superminis and even SUVs, there’s still hope for cheaper motoring.

Here are seven more affordable new cars due going on sale this year that could be worth waiting for.

Dacia Spring

The Dacia Spring is set to arrive as the cheapest new electric car. (Dacia)

Dacia is a firm renowned for having some of the most affordable new cars around, and that will extend to electric cars next year with the arrival of a smaller EV city car called the Spring. It’s been on sale in other European markets for a few years, but Dacia is only now introducing it to the UK in 2024.

The Renault-owned firm says it will be an ‘all-new’ version that will be launched here, with this model set to be revealed at February’s Geneva Motor Show. It won’t have the longest of ranges, but a starting price of around £20,000 will make it the cheapest electric car on sale yet in Britain.

Suzuki Swift

Suzuki’s new Swift is set to stick with more conventional engines. (Suzuki)

But if you don’t want an EV yet, fear not as there are still cheaper new petrol cars on the way, including a new generation of the Suzuki Swift. The Japanese firm’s supermini is known for its value and reliability, and this latest model should prove popular with supermini buyers.

Set to arrive in the UK in the middle of 2024, it brings a new design and upgraded interior, while still coming with a mild-hybrid petrol engine. While pricing is yet to be announced, it’s expected to be available for less than £20,000, and be very attractive when it comes to finance deals.

Citroen e-C3

Citroen’s e-C3 will serve as another more affordable electric car. (Citroen)

Citroen has switched its focus to providing more affordable cars for customers in recent years, and its new e-C3, due to arrive in the UK in the coming months, should certainly help it to do this.

The e-C3 is a new electric supermini that Citroen promises will start from ‘less than £23,000’, while boasting plenty of standard equipment and a range of up to 199 miles. An even cheaper model could also launch in the future, the firm has said.

Vauxhall Corsa hybrid

A hybrid model will extend the Corsa’s engine options. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall’s Corsa has already swept up sales from Ford Fiesta buyers, and it hopes that will continue in 2024. While already available with petrol engines and as an EV, the firm will shortly introduce a new mild-hybrid version of its best-selling supermini.

Starting from £22,980 – or less than £200 a month with a £5,600 deposit over four years – it also comes as standard with an automatic gearbox. Vauxhall also says the hybrid system can offer ‘20 per cent lower fuel consumption’ than a regular petrol Corsa.

Kia Picanto facelift

Kia is updating its Picanto in 2024, but it should keep its low price. (Kia)

With a starting price of £13,695, the Kia Picanto currently holds the title as the cheapest new car on sale in the UK. The good news is that the Picanto is going nowhere in 2024, with Kia introducing a facelifted example.

Boasting a more stylish look and more standing equipment, Kia says that ‘low-cost and fuel-efficient’ cars like the Picanto will remain a key part of its line-up on the way to EVs. Expect a small bump in pricing, but it should still be one of the most affordable new cars around.

Dacia Duster

Despite major advancements, Dacia promises the new Duster will still be the most affordable new car in its segment. (Dacia)

Dacia has a busy year ahead, as it will also introduce a new generation of its Duster crossover. Revealed at the end of 2023, the new Duster boasts a more rugged look, as well as additional technology and a hybrid powertrain for the first time.

Despite these improvements, Dacia says the Duster will continue to offer ‘unrivalled value’ and be the most affordable SUV in its segment. Expect prices to kick off from £20,000, which equates to a lot of car for the money.

Mini Cooper

The new Mini Cooper will continue to channel smaller and more efficient cars. (Mini)

Mini’s hatch continues to be one of the UK’s most popular cars and it will be hoping that remains the case with the new model, arriving in 2024. Now known as the Cooper, it will launch first as an electric model but petrol versions will follow soon after.

It’ll likely be a bit more expensive than the other cars on this list owing to Mini’s more premium status, but should still offer relatively affordable motoring. The new Cooper also boasts an impressive array of technology and a range of up to 250 miles on the electric version.