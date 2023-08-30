UK Drive: Vauxhall’s Astra Sports Tourer is here to take charge in the estate car segment

Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer

What is it?

Refinement is great in the Sports Tourer

>

Vauxhall is a brand really making moves in the car industry. Since becoming part of the wider Stellantis group, it has introduced a series of big-hitting models that bring more character than we’ve become used to from the brand while delivering more electrified models than many other manufacturers.

Now we’ve already driven the new Astra in hatchback form and been impressed both by its refinement and its head-turning looks. But if space is what you’re after then this – the Astra Sports Tourer – might be a much better option, so we’ve been testing it out in plug-in hybrid form.

What’s new?

Large alloys fill the arches well

>

Many of the great styling cues that we’ve found in the regular Astra have been carried over to this Sports Tourer version, albeit with the addition of a more elongated rear section. In fact, this estate clocks in with a 57mm longer wheelbase than the hatch, helping to boost luggage capacity in the process.

There’s also a helpfully minimalist approach taken to the specifications available with the Astra – there are just three. Of entry-level GS, mid-range Ultimate and sporty GSe, we’re driving the first trim level which aims to provide a more affordable starting point for plug-in hybrid driving. It has to be mentioned that compared with the standard petrol-powered Sports Tourer, the plug-in hybrid represents a near-£11,000 increase.

What’s under the bonnet?

Vauxhall says you can get up to 42 miles of electric-only power

>

We’ve got the traditional plug-in hybrid recipe with the Astra Sports Tourer. It combines a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and 12.4kWh battery for a total output of 178bhp and 360Nm of torque. Vauxhall says that with a full battery, the Astra Sports Tourer should be able to manage an impressive 42 miles of electric-only running while, with topped-up batteries, you could see up to 256mpg – though you’ll need to be running battery power alone for much of the time to see this figure.

Performance is more than respectable with 0-60mph being dispatched in 7.5 seconds and, if you have the space and ability to do so, the Astra Sports Tourer will manage a top speed of 140mph.

What’s it like to drive?

The Astra is an attractive car in terms of design

>

In electric-only mode, the Astra Sports Tourer is smooth and relaxing. It runs like this for much of the time, too, and with that good amount of range you don’t really need to trouble the engine for most of the time. It’s at its most pleasant in this setup, too, and is ideal for mooching about town or ambling down lanes – though it can do higher speeds, too.

It’s when the petrol engine is called into question that the powertrain starts to feel a little mixed, as if the two can’t decide which one is in charge. However, the steering is pleasant and the refinement is good, with exterior noises well isolated from entering the cabin. The steering has some nice weight to it, too, though the lane departure control can be a little intrusive at times. It’s all definitely at its best when in fully electric mode.

How does it look?

The Astra has loads of neat styling touches

>

You can’t criticise the way the Astra Sports Tourer looks. With its eye-catching new ‘Vizor’ front end and curved sections, it’s arguably one of the best-looking cars in its class. Though estate cars can often be troubled by looking a little slab-sided, Vauxhall has managed to avoid this with the Astra.

In GS trim ‘our’ car came with many contrast black sections which broke up the design of the Astra, while numerous people commented on the tri-coat premium blue metallic paint – a £700 option – showing that it really helped this Vauxhall to stand out from the crowd.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is built to a good standard

>

Vauxhall has made a real push on the look and feel of its cabins. It’s particularly evident in the Astra Sports Tourers, which is kitted out with pleasant materials and a generally good level of fit-and-finish. The large screens ahead of the driver are well positioned and though it’s a shame that they’re surrounded by a large area of gloss black plastic – which is a little too reflective when it’s sunny outside – they’re clear and easy to read.

Space in the rear is good, too, while there are 516 litres of boot space with the back seats in place, or 1,553 litres with them down. It’s worth adding that the plug-in hybrid does suffer a penalty due to its batteries – missing out on the petrol and diesel’s seat-up load area of 548 litres – so if you want the best possible space then the ‘regular’ versions are a better option.

What’s the spec like?

The large boot doesn’t suffer from too much of a load lip

>

As we’ve mentioned, the plug-in hybrid does command quite a premium over the regular petrol and diesel, but Vauxhall has equipped its with plenty of equipment as standard to help justify this increase. Highlights include the 10-inch infotainment system and 10-inch digital instrument cluster, as well as the LED head- and tailights and the dual-zone climate control. There’s wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, too – we tried the former and it worked flawlessly during our time with the car.

In truth, there’s more than enough equipment for most occasions, so unless you want features like wireless smartphone charging and Alcantara trim that you’ll find on the mid-spec Ultimate, we’d be tempted to stick with the GS.

Verdict

The Sports Tourer builds on the already impressive Astra package. If you’ve fancied Vauxhall’s latest hatch but found that it doesn’t offer quite enough space then this estate version will definitely tick the box, while great refinement and loads of standard equipment make the deal even sweeter.