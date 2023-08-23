These are some of the best used convertibles to check out

Evoque Convertible

Though we’re looking down the final stretch of summer, there should be some warm days still to enjoy. One of the best ways to do that is in a convertible – a car that can allow some of that sunshine goodness inside the cabin.

Despite our usually poor weather, convertibles are a popular option here in the UK. There are loads available in the used market as a result, so there are real bargains to be had. Let’s take a look at some of the best options.

Mazda MX-5

There are several generations to choose from, too, while all retain an easy-to-use mechanical roof which can be folded away in seconds.

Volkswagen Eos

The Eos incorporates a folding metal roof

Volkswagen aimed to combine a premium feel with a convertible setup when it made the Eos. Built between 2006 and 2016, it featured a convertible designed to bring all of the plus-points of a drop-top but with the refinement and insulation of a hard-roof model.

The metal folding roof is a really great thing to have when the weather turns nasty, while the strong range of engines available in the Eos means it’s a great fit for many different types of driver.

Mercedes SLK

This generation of SLK featured some eye-catching styling

The SLK is a compact convertible which feels great inside and looks great outside. We like the version built between 2004 and 2011, mainly due to its F1-inspired ‘nosecone’ design which looked very similar to the one on the McLaren-Mercedes SLR supercar.

It’s got a folding metal roof, too, which helps to seal out the bulk of the elements while the cocoon-like cabin has loads of good materials.

Range Rover Evoque Convertible

The Evoque Convertible packs plenty of off-road tech

If you’re after something a little bit quirky, then look no further than the Range Rover Evoque Convertible. For a little while it was the only convertible SUV on sale in the UK but, with disappointing sales, its lifetime was short.

But that doesn’t stop it from being a great used buy. It’s got the raised seating position you’d expect from an SUV, but the folding fabric roof can be easily lowered or raised at a moment’s notice.

Audi TT

The third-generation TT was the most high-tech version yet. (Audi)

Another go-to in this segment is the Audi TT. Robust and well-built, the TT has been a real hit over the years – yet Audi has still made the decision to shelve the plucky convertible from its line-up moving forward.

In the used market, you’ve got loads of options. The latest model – built from 2014 – is a great one to look at, due to its plentiful technology and strong engines.

Mini Convertible

Mini’s Convertible brought plenty of charm

Finally, we have the Mini Convertible. It’s a car that has proven to be a real strong contender in the segment thanks to its nippy handling and eye-catching styling. The Convertible has only been available with a cloth roof over the years, but this helps to reduce weight and keep the Mini exciting through the bends.