Putting Volkswagen’s ‘R’ range to the test at Brands Hatch

Letters are everything when it comes to the performance car world. BMW has ‘M’, Hyundai has ‘N’, Toyota has ‘GR’ – we could go on.

But one of the most well-respected is Volkswagen, which has ‘R’ – standing for ‘racing’. The ‘R’ brand started 20 years ago with the highly-acclaimed Golf R32, and it’s only continued growing ever since.

More than 300,000 R-badged models have now been sold (that’s a lot in performance car terms), and the line-up is now the most extensive it’s ever been – including the Golf R, T-Roc R, Tiguan R and also the Arteon R. Ranging from hatchbacks to SUVs and estates, the idea is that there’s an ‘R’ for everyone.

Conditions at Brands Hatch are ideal for showing R’s all-wheel-drive capability. (Volkswagen)

To test out that theory, Volkswagen put on a special day at the Brands Hatch racing circuit in Kent. Known to be one of the most challenging tracks in the UK, it’s previously hosted F1 (before Silverstone) and is the venue for all kinds of championships.

Compared to some of the racing cars that might normally grace this 2.43-mile stretch of tarmac, some fairly standard-looking Volkswagens might look a little out of place. But the ‘R’ brand’s success lies in its subtlety. Sure, these cars might look a bit more aggressive than the standard cars they’re based on, with bigger wheels, more exhaust tips and small spoilers, but they’re not as ‘shouty’ as other performance cars.

Today we’re getting a chance to drive three different VW Rs – the T-Roc R, Arteon R Shooting Brake, and the one I’m most excited by, the Golf R ‘20 Years’, which has been created to mark 20 years of this ‘R’ division.

Our first go around Brands Hatch is in the Arteon R. (Volkswagen)

We’ll come back to the Golf, though, as our day starts in the Arteon Shooting Brake. A relatively new addition to both Volkswagen’s line-up and the ‘R’ brand, it’s currently the largest and most expensive ‘R’ model, though still features the same 2.0-litre ‘EA888’ turbocharged petrol engine that is currently commonplace in all of Volkswagen’s sportiest models. All use an eight-speed DSG automatic gearbox too, and are four-wheel-drive.

The latter is especially useful at Brands Hatch today as the heavens have well and truly opened. At the start of the day, the tarmac is greasy, but as the day goes on, it goes to sodden with lots of standing water.

I’ve never driven Brands Hatch before, but have seen and read plenty about it, and on a day as damp as this, it’s quite an intimidating prospect. But the sure-footed ability of the Arteon immediately settles my nerves. While you can feel the grip levels are reduced, I’m instructed to follow the ‘dry’ line being set by other cars, and told to not be shy. Despite the conditions, I push on with the instructor’s guidance. Though there’s nothing slow about the Arteon’s performance – 0-60mph takes just 4.7 seconds, it’s hard to hide the Arteon’s heft and sheer size. There’s a noticeable roll and it feels fairly heavy through the corners, though it’s still talented considering it’s essentially a family estate. A very good-looking estate car, at that.

The T-Roc R is remarkably capable for an SUV. (Volkswagen)

Returning to the pits, the Arteon has time to cool down, and in the meantime, we grab the keys to the T-Roc R. This is the sportiest version of this fairly compact crossover, which is slightly shorter than a Golf, though higher-up with a proper ‘SUV’ seating position. Sporty crossovers are often controversial with performance car fans for not being ‘true hot hatches’, so while I wouldn’t say I’ve made up my mind about what the T-Roc will be like, I will say there’s prejudice at play.

But what a revelation this sporty T-Roc is, and I’m surprised by just how engaging it is considering the high driving position. It’s really hammering it down with rain at this point, with plenty of standing water and surface spray, but this crossover seems unfazed. Volkswagen claims 4.7 seconds to 0-60mph with this ‘R’, but it feels quicker than that, even in the wet. It feels remarkably like a hatchback in terms of dynamics and I like it a lot.

But the best is left to come, and I’m glad I’ve saved the Golf R 20 Years until last. Before we get to what it’s like to drive, let’s look at what’s special about it. Visually, it gets a bigger rear spoiler and optional blue 19-inch alloy wheels, while power is boosted from 316bhp in the standard ‘R’ to 328bhp. That makes it the quickest Golf produced ever, with 0-60mph taking only 4.5 seconds, while the top speed is increased to 168mph.

The Golf R 20 Years is a worthy celebration. (Volkswagen)

Press the start button and the engine instantly revs to 2,500rpm as part of a new ‘Emotional Start’ function, and it sets things up perfectly. Out of the pit lane, the 20 Years instantly feels more buzzing and engaging than what we’ve tried already, aided further by an Akrapovic exhaust system. It’s a £3,500 option, which is steep, but we reckon it’s worth every penny to enhance the R further.

The performance is rapid, but it’s able to remain engaging through Brands Hatch’s corners, especially Druids – the tightest bend on the circuit. The speed the Golf is able to carry through a corner like this, even in conditions as wet as this, is just remarkable.