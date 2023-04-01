April Fools: The best jokes from the car industry this year

The last few years have been tough for many, but as things feel a little more ‘normal’, we’ve seen a welcome – or not so welcome, depending on your view – return to the classic April Fool’s Day pranks this year.

Many car firms have joined in the action, too. So, from inflatable dogs in car showrooms to choosing your car ‘painted in mud’, these are the best jokes from the car world this April 1.

Jeep’s no-cost ‘Mud’ paint option

Jeep is offering free ‘mud’ paint finishes. (Jeep)

Want your Jeep to look rough and ready without having to leave the city? Well, on the firm’s Compass, this April 1 you can choose to ‘get the Mud look’. When specifying the crossover, customers can option three mud finishes – Clay, Soil and Silt. They’re developed by soil scientists, too. Almost sounds believable, doesn’t it? Almost.

Sprayed on in booths at the factory, the ‘mudification’ process ensures the Compass is plastered from top to bottom. A ‘Mud-On’ package can even be bought for those wanting to do the same home.

Pumped-Up Pooches from Skoda

Skoda dealers will have inflatable versions of all 222 dog breeds recognised by the Kennel Club. (Skoda)

Want to buy a new Skoda but unsure if your dog will fit in the car’s boot? Well, Skoda has devised its way of checking for April Fool’s Day – Pumped-Up Pooches. Yes, Skoda will have an inflatable version of all 222 dog breeds recognised by the Kennel Club at its dealer network.

When pumped up, you can see how well the pooch will fit in the boot of a Fabia or Octavia, for example. The worst bit about it? It doesn’t seem like a bad idea…

Fuel car with the RAC’s OrangeJuice

The RAC wants to help motorists feeling the squeeze with its new OrangeJuice fuel. (RAC)

The RAC is notoriously serious when it comes to motoring matters, but this year the organisation decided to poke fun at the fuel retailers it believes are over-charging customers by launching its own fuel this April 1 – OrangeJuice. Trademarked too, of course.