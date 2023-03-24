These are some of the best in-car sound systems on sale today

Meridian

Music and driving go hand in hand. Be that a sunny summer day with your favourite pop tune, or a wintery saunter through the countryside to some classical alternatives, there’s always a song to go with your time behind the wheel.

It’s why car manufacturers put such emphasis on how their cars sound on the inside – not just on the outside. With many partnerships between audio experts in place, there are plenty of cars with sound systems that rival home setups. These are some of the best ones around today.

Bentley – Naim

Naim’s system provides a very impressive sound

Bentley’s cars provide the perfect blank canvas for audio specialists because they’re large and have plenty of space for speakers to be ideally positioned as a result. Bentley’s partnership with Naim has proven fruitful, too, with this being one of the very best audio systems around.

The two have been paired up since 2008, with Naim creating bespoke sound packages for each of the Crewe-based firm’s models to ensure that each one sounds as good as possible.

Audi – Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen sound packages appear in many Audi vehicles

Audio big-hitters Bang & Olufsen have been making sound systems for Audi models since 2005 and, in fact, it was with the German car manufacturer that B&O first entered the automotive scene. These days, you’ll find them in a number of different manufacturer cars, but they still play a vital role in Audi’s range.

Available as an optional extra in a number of Audi’s models, B&O’s upgraded system brings a very high-end sound.

Mercedes – Burmester

You’ll find Burmester in some of Mercedes-Benz’s high-end models

Burmester first announced its partnership with Mercedes in the then-new S-Class back in 2013. Since then, it has gone on to develop even more intricate and high-tech sound systems, incorporating technology such as a new ‘4D’ sound system which debuted in the 2020 S-Class.

You’ll also find Burmester’s systems in some of the latest electric cars that Mercedes has to offer, where engineers have had to deal with a complete lack of any engine noise or vibration.

Jaguar Land Rover – Meridian

JLR uses Meridian systems in a number of its vehicles

British sound specialists Meridian incorporates its technology in all manner of Jaguar Land Rover vehicles. You’ll find it in Jaguar saloons, right the way up to the full-fat Range Rover models. All versions get a sound system which is tailored directly to that type of vehicle so that the sound performs at its very best.

Clever RE-Q technology also helps to remove ‘unwanted cabin resonances’ to ensure that all of your favourite tracks are played without disturbance.

Seat – Beats by Dr Dre

Beats audio now features in a number of Seat’s cars

Beats by Dr Dre completely switched up the audio segment with its range of must-have headphones when it launched in 2006, but it has since expanded into other areas including automotive. One such brand to partner up with Beats is Seat, which has put these upgraded sound systems into a number of its models.