What is the new Ford Explorer going up against?

Ford Explorer

Ford has just unveiled its brand-new Explorer. Kicking off a new age of electrified vehicles for the famous Blue Oval, it’s a car which enters into a seriously competitive market packed with some very accomplished options.

So if the new Explorer is to succeed, which models does it have to beat? Here, we check out some of the Explorer’s key rivals.

Skoda Enyaq

Skoda’s Enyaq is based on the Volkswagen Group MEB platform

Ford’s Explorer shares its MEB underpinnings with a variety of Volkswagen Group electric cars, so it’s only natural that it’ll be going up against them in the market, too. One such vehicle is the Skoda Enyaq which, as well as being Skoda’s only EV, is also one of the more family-friendly options on sale today.

With a big boot and a spacious, well-made cabin it’s a great all-rounder. It’s available with a variety of battery options, too, while a tip-top vRS model brings added performance.

Volkswagen ID.4

(Volkswagen)

Again, another MEB-using model is the Volkswagen ID.4. One of the larger models in the ID-badged lin-up of electric vehicles, the ID.4 is similar in size to the Enyaq and has a similarly space-focused approach, too.

Like other MEB products, you can get it with single or dual-motor options, with the latter providing all-wheel-drive in the process.

Tesla Model Y

(Tesla)

Tesla’s range of models has been a runaway success in the UK. Core to this has been the technology these cars bring and the access to the widespread Supercharger network that ownership includes.

The Model Y is Tesla’s latest crossover model that builds on the platform of the also-successful Model 3 saloon. In terms of cars for the Explorer to beat, it’s right up there.

MG5

A decent range combines with great practicality in the MG 5

>

MG has been knocking it out of the park lately, with its range of electric vehicles drastically undercutting rivals on price without forsaking range or equipment levels. The MG5 is a great example of this as it’s spacious, well made and packed with features yet starts from £30,995.

It’s also one of the few electric estate cars, which means it’s got a large and easily-accessible boot.

Kia Soul EV

(Kia)

>

Kia has established a great name for itself in the EV segment and its funky-looking Soul is one of its core offerings. Equipped with an attractive seven-year warranty, the Soul has bags of standard equipment and a great range, too.

Its boxy styling really turns heads, too, while a recent redesign has brought a more futuristic front-end look.

Genesis GV60

(Genesis)

Genesis is really starting to make waves here in the UK, despite having only been present in the market for a few years. The GV60 is its first dedicated EV and brings a whole load of cool features and a really eye-catching design.