How to drive safely in cold weather

The UK is expected to be plunged into chilly temperatures next week, with weather warnings already issued for large parts of the country.

Cold weather will bring a greater chance of ice and snow on the roads, making driving conditions more difficult as a result. So how can you make sure you’re as safe as possible when out on the roads in these conditions? We’ve got some tips to check out.

Make sure your car is thoroughly defrosted

Sub-zero temperatures will cause your car to freeze over and you need to make sure that this is all thoroughly cleared away before setting off on your journey. You can use a tried-and-tested ice scraper to remove it from the windscreen and windows, or there are some ‘spray’ products which make quick work of it instead.

If there’s any snow on your vehicle, this needs to be completely removed too. Snow left on a car’s roof can go hard and fly off when on the move, potentially causing an issue for motorists behind.

Don’t leave your vehicle unattended to warm up

Though it might be tempting to start your car’s engine and head back inside while the car defrosts, this is a practice which should be avoided. You should always stay with your vehicle while it’s in operation.

Plus, doing this leaves you open to potential theft and some insurers might not pay out if they find that you’d left the car running while unattended.

Take your time

When it comes to icy conditions, it pays to take your time. Giving yourself a little extra breathing space leaves you better equipped to deal with an issue should it arise, such as a slide or a blockage in the road.

So slow down and give yourself plenty of time to make your journey.

Leave extra space

Ice and snow seriously hamper a car’s ability to slow down effectively, so you should definitely be leaving more space between yourself and the vehicle in front. In doing so, it gives you more time to brake should the car ahead of you start to slow down.

Giving extra space also means that traffic can move more continuously.

Stick to major roads

Gritters will work across the country to ensure that the roads are kept as safe as possible, but many aren’t able to access minor roads or some country lanes. Because of this, you’re safest on dual carriageways and other major roads – if there’s the option – as these are more likely to be gritted entirely.So if you do need to travel, try and stick to these major roads.

Don’t brake on ice

Ice brings a whole different aspect to driving. Particularly in the UK, ‘black’ ice can prove to be quite the problem and can cause a car to slide or skid unexpectedly. If you notice your car begin to slide, don’t be tempted to apply the brakes as this can exaggerate the problem. Try to keep your steering straight, too, as if you apply any lock and the car regains traction, it could shoot you off in another direction.

Try to maintain your speed and, essentially, don’t make any sudden movements which could unsettle the car and cause you to crash.

If there’s any doubt, stay at home

One of the easiest ways to stay safe is to avoid travel if you think the conditions make driving too dangerous. If there’s snow or ice about, then think about whether you actually need to travel and make a decision based on that.