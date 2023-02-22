A brief history of Bentley’s iconic W12 engine

The engine has always been the heart of what a Bentley has been about. Even early models from the British brand were just named after the engines themselves.

But as Bentley increasingly turns its focus to electrified models, in the process it means waving goodbye to some of its most popular engines. Now it’s the turn of the firm’s iconic W12 engine to come to an end, with Bentley announcing today (Feb 22) that production of this engine will cease in April 2024 after more than 100,000 have been produced at its factory in Crewe.

We take a look back at the history of the famous Bentley W12 engine, and some of the star cars it’s featured in.

2003 – W12 engine debuts in Bentley’s Continental GT

The 2003 Continental GT was the first Bentley to use the W12 engine. (Bentley)

Though it’s Bentley that is famed for its W12 engines, they actually featured first in models from the Volkswagen Group – Bentley’s owners – with the first production car to be powered by a W12 being the Audi A8 in 2001. Volkswagen’s Phaeton saloon and Touareg SUV would also be available with it.

But Bentley made it extra special by creating its own version in 2003 for the Continental GT. It was the first model to be devised under Volkswagen ownership, and also what Bentley classes as its ‘first all-new’ model since it started making cars in 1919.

The W12 engine is essentially two narrow V6 engines on a common crankshaft. Featuring two turbochargers, the original Continental GT packed 550bhp.

2008 – Greater ‘Speed’ provided

The Continental GT Speed featured an uprated W12 engine. (Bentley)

The 2008 Continental GT Speed most certainly lived up to its name, with this version getting a tweaked version of the W12 engine thanks to changes such as new pistons, better cooling and a new engine management system.

The result was that the ‘Speed’ took the power up to 600bhp, which pushed this Bentley above the 200mph top speed threshold for the time, maxing out at 202mph.

2011 – Supersports turns up the heat even more

The Supersports arrived as a lighter version of the Continental GT. (Bentley)

In 2011 Bentley took the W12 engine up another level with the Continental GT Supersports. Thanks to a revised engine management system and improved airflow, the firm managed to increase the power output to 621bhp.

The Supersports started out in life as an ‘under the radar’ project at Bentley, which looked to explore what reducing the weight of the Continental GT could do to its performance. Bentley followed it through, and with a host of weight-saving measures, including lighter ceramic brakes and the removal of rear seats, it shaved 110kg from this Bentley’s weight.

2015 – Upgraded W12 engine debuts in Bentley’s first SUV

An upgraded W12 engine featured in the Bentayga, Bentley’s first ever SUV. (Bentley)

Up until now, Bentley’s W12 engine had only featured in the Continental GT and four-door Flying Spur saloon. But a big switch came at Bentley in 2016 with the introduction of the Bentayga as its first SUV.

At the same time, this new 4×4 also introduced an all-new version of the W12 engine. Able to cleverly switch between direct and indirect fuel injection, it also featured the ability to shut down half the engine so it could run on six cylinders for greater efficiency.

2017 – Third-generation Continental GT launched

The third-generation Continental GT brought further development to the W12. (Bentley)

Though a second-generation Continental GT was introduced in 2011, it was little more than a facelift. So it was big news when the third-generation Continental GT was introduced in 2017.

Sticking with the 6.0-litre W12, it was enhanced further, with the power taken up to 626bhp as a result. A new dual-clutch automatic gearbox was also used.

2018 – Bentayga SUV takes Pikes Peak victory

Bentley took a W12-powered Bentayga to the Pikes Peak hillclimb in 2018, where it set the record for an SUV. (Bentley)

If there was anywhere you wouldn’t expect to see a Bentayga SUV, it’s at the Pikes Peak hillclimb in Colorado. But that’s exactly where Bentley went in 2018, where it took the record for a production SUV.

The competition car featured the same 600bhp W12 engine as the rest of the Bentayga range, with only light modifications being made to the rest of the vehicle. The firm would go on to create a limited edition production model, featuring the same bright green paintwork as the winning vehicle.

2019 – Bentley takes another Pikes Peak victory with W12 engine

Bentley returned to Pikes Peak a year later with the Continental GT, setting the record for a production car. (Bentley)

Bentley returned to Pikes Peak once again a year later with the Continental GT – again with a stock-engine W12 model.

And Bentley didn’t come away disappointed, with the fettled model taking the record for a production car up the hillclimb. Again, it helped to spawn a limited-edition version.

2020 – Bespoke W12-powered Bacalar takes Bentley to a new level

The highly limited Bacalar took the W12’s power up to 650bhp. (Bentley)

Bentley has a long history of coachbuilding cars and producing highly-limited models, and it returned to doing that with its Mulliner division in 2020. The result was the striking Bacalar.

Limited to just 12 bespoke examples, the Bacalar also featured a more advanced version of the W12 engine, with power taken up to 650bhp here. This engine would go on to be used in the latest Continental GT Speed.

2023 – Engine has final outing in limited-run Batur

Bentley is signing the W12 engine off in the limited-run Batur, with power taken up to 740bhp. (Bentley)

In 2023 Bentley confirmed that the W12 engine would be discontinued in April 2024. But it’s set to get a very special final outing before production of it ceases, as it will have a mighty send-off with the Batur.