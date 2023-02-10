These are the best restomod cars

In previous times, if you wanted a classic car, you’d have had to put up with its foibles such as sometimes-sketchy reliability, annoying driving traits (poor brakes, for example) and lack of modern-day technology.

But in recent years there’s been an emergence of ‘restomods’. These are essentially classic cars that have been modernised to make them easier to drive and live with, sometimes gaining an electric powertrain, while others boast enhanced performance and greater technology. The choice of restomods is now extensive. Here we look at some of the best restomods created.

Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer

Singer works to perfect classic Porsche 911 models. (Singer)

Given the desirability and popularity of the Porsche 911 over its 60-year production run, it’s no surprise that this is a model ripe for a restomod, and there are a host of companies out there that specialise in this. But leading the charge is California-based Singer Vehicle Design, which also has a base in the UK.

Renowned for the complete re-engineering of Porsche’s classic models, these classic 911s are famed for the way they drive, with Singer working with the best firms and suppliers to create the ‘ultimate’ Porsche 911. They unsurprisingly don’t come cheap, as a Singer can cost around £2m, depending on the level of personalisation.

Prodrive P25

The P25 is a modern-day take on Prodrive’s Impreza rally cars. (Prodrive)

There are few more famous rally cars than the Subaru Impreza, which was hugely successful in the World Rally Championship (WRC) in the late ‘90s and early noughties. Behind the Impreza’s domination was Banbury-based engineering specialists Prodrive.

To mark 25 years of one of Subaru’s iconic rally cars, Prodrive has now created the P25 which ‘reimagines what the car would have been like today’. Limited to just 25 units, each uses a original two-door Impreza WRX chassis as its core, but has been made lighter, more powerful and better to drive. The first cars are expected to be delivered later this year, and are priced at an eye-watering £460,000 plus VAT.

Jaguar XK120 by Lunaz

Lunaz equips classic cars with an electric powertrain. (Lunaz)

With environmental concerns increasingly on many people’s minds, there’s been demand for classic cars to be modernised with zero-emissions electric powertrains. One firm that’s right at the forefront of this is Lunaz, based close to the Silverstone racing circuit in Northamptonshire.

Lunaz calls them ‘upcycled electric vehicles’, with the firm modernising classics from the likes of Bentley, Rolls-Royce and the stunning 1950s Jaguar XK120 we’re focusing on here. David Beckham even gifted his son Brooklyn one as a wedding present. Lunaz doesn’t only just fit an EV powertrain and leave it at that, but also integrates the latest technologies and reworks the driving dynamics. Each car costs £350,000 plus taxes.

Aston Martin Callum Vanquish 25 by R-Reforged

Ian Callum returned to his original Vanquish design for this restomod (R-Reforged)

Ian Callum is one of the most famous British car designers, with famous hits including the Ford Escort RS Cosworth and the Jaguar F-Type. Another of his ‘classic’ designs was the original Aston Martin Vanquish, which was introduced in 2001 as the brand’s then-flagship model.

But as good as the Vanquish was when new, there’s always room for improvement, and that was exactly what Ian Callum did in 2020, alongside R-Reforged, by modernising his classic design. Limited to just 25 examples, the ‘new’ Vanquish sits lower, has bigger wheels and a wider track among the many mechanical changes. A ‘Callum’ Vanquish will cost around £550,000, though that does include the donor vehicle.

Peugeot 205 GTI by Tolman Engineering

Tolman Engineering offers a host of upgrades for its 205 GTI. (Tolman)

The sheer breadth of the restomodding scene is huge, and even funnels down to more ‘normal’ models such as the Peugeot 205 GTI. One of the most well-regarded hot hatches in history, Warwickshire-based Tolman Engineering has set out to modernise it with improved performance and more present-day convenience features.

Getting a significant boost in power from 128bhp to ‘in excess of 200bhp’, Tolman offers a host of upgrades that can improve this 1980s hot hatch, as well as carrying out full body and mechanical restoration. Prices do start from a rather significant £55,000 plus VAT, however.

Land Rover Defender Works V8

Land Rover did its restomod ‘in-house’ for the Defender. (Land Rover)

It’s not just independent companies that like to set about modernising their past icons, but also the manufacturers themselves. That’s the case with Land Rover, which tasked its ‘Classic’ division with creating the Defender Works V8 to mark the British brand’s 70th anniversary in 2018, a few years after production of the model ended.

Limited to 150 units, Land Rover fitted its modern 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine under the bonnet of its 4×4, putting out nearly 400bhp and letting this quite unremarkable looking car to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 5.6 seconds. Prices started from £150,000 when new, and that’s similar to what used examples go for today when they occasionally come up for sale.

Lancia Delta Futurista by Automobili Amos

Just 20 Lancia Delta Futurista models will be made. (Automobili Amos)

Another past rally icon is the Lancia Delta, which spawned from when the brand was in its prime of motorsport and performance models – a space Lancia hasn’t competed in for many years. But there are still very loyal fans that are happy to pay upwards of £100,000 for a Delta Integrale from the 1990s.