What is the new Abarth 500e going up against?

Abarth 500e

Abarth’s 500e has charged onto the scene, bringing a healthy dose of performance and eye-catching looks. As a faster version of Fiat’s electric 500, the Abarth gets a more aggressive style to reflect this, as well as a clever ‘sound generator’ that can mimic an engine’s note.

But the Abarth hasn’t got it easy in the EV segment, with all manner of rivals there to challenge it. Let’s take a look at what they are.

Mini Electric

Directly in the Abarth’s path stands the Mini Electric. Incorporating the same retro-infused looks as the regular Mini but with a fully electric powertrain, it’s a car that has already proven quite the hit with buyers in the UK.

It’s got the performance to match the Abarth, too, with a 0-60mph time of just 7.1 seconds helping the Mini to feel pretty zippy off the line.

Alpine R5

(Alpine)

Though still under wraps for now, the Alpine R5 is expected to be revealed soon. It’s a hotter, more focused version of the Renault 5, which itself has a design that harks back to the original 5 Turbo.

Expect an even more eye-catching design than the regular Renault 5 as well as a real upgrade in performance.

Smart #1 Brabus

Brabus adds a further dimension to the Smart #1. (Smart)

Smart is well-known for its compact city cars, but it has recently jumped with both feet into the EV segment, with the new #1 arriving as the firm’s newest model. Famed tuning arm Brabus has worked its magic on the #1, too, creating a new version in the process which has some eye-catching performance statistics.

With 422bhp, it can manage the 0-60mph sprint in a truly impressive 3.7 seconds – a time that rivals many larger sports cars.

Kia EV6 GT

The Kia EV6 GT will be taking on Goodwood’s hill climb

Kia’s EV6 is one of the most popular EVs in the UK thanks to its blend of great build quality, decent performance and good electric range. The GT, meanwhile, takes the regular EV6’s power levels to another level, delivering 577bhp and 740Nm of torque.

It can do 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds, in fact, while a new ‘GT’ driving mode can be pressed to optimise the entire driving experience.

Cupra Born

A range of powertrains are offered with the Born (Cupra).

Cupra has delivered arguably the sportiest take on the MEB platform – which also underpins cars like the Volkswagen ID.3 and Skoda Enyaq – with dynamic handling and sportier characteristics helping to make this EV feel lively to drive.