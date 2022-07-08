What is the new Volkswagen Amarok going up against?

Volkswagen Amarok

Volkswagen has revealed its new Amarok. It’s a follow-up for what was a very successful pick-up truck which was praised for its car-like driving style and solid build quality. The new version brings more technology than before alongside a more spacious cabin than before.

But the Amarok isn’t going to have it easy when it arrives later this year. Here, we’re going to take a look through some of the Amarok’s key rivals.

Ford Ranger

(Ford)

Funnily enough, one of the Amarok’s competitors is a truck upon which it shares a platform – Ford’s Ranger. The pair are very close in terms of make-up and both will be created at Ford’s production site in Pretoria, South Africa, too.

But the Ranger does bring a distinctly different exterior design to the Amarok, while the range-topping Raptor version is kitted out with plenty of performance-orientated parts, too.

Isuzu D-Max

A widened, more go-anywhere-focused Arctic Trucks version remains as before, too, bring a seriously imposing bodykit and huge 35-inch tyres.

Toyota Hilux

(Toyota)

The Toyota Hilux is one of the best-known names in the pick-up segment, having been a frontrunner in the class for decades. The latest version remains true to the spirit of the original but adds in a more high-quality interior than before alongside improved technology.

It’s no less capable, either, while a recently announced GR Sport brings some added mechanical upgrades brought through Toyota’s involvement in rallying.

Ssangyong Musso

The Musso is a no-nonsense pick-up

Ssangyong has been quietly building up quite the reputation for building solid and robust commercial vehicles and the Musso is a great example of this. With a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes, the Musso is right on the money when it comes to load-lugging ability.

Plus, you can get a long-wheelbase version for an even larger load bed – it’s a great option for those people who are frequently transporting bigger, heavier items.

Ineos Grenadier

(Ineos)

>

The Ineos Grenadier has recently gone on sale in SUV form, offering buyers a utilitarian four-wheel-drive option. However, a pick-up version is expected to arrive shortly afterwards, giving the Amarok another competitor.