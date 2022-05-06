What are my seven-seater options in the new car market?

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

For a little while, the seven-seater took the form of a conventional MPV. But these days, seven-seater versatility is found in all manner of vehicle segments, meaning that there’s more choice than ever.

But which one should you opt for? Well, we’ve taken a look through some of the latest options to find out which ones are worth considering.

Dacia Jogger

The Dacia Jogger is based on the Renault Group’s CMF-B platform. (Dacia)

Dacia’s Jogger is one of the newest seven-seaters on the market and it’s one of the most budget-friendly options too, with prices starting at just over £16,600. But don’t think it’s barren of tech, mind you, with all versions coming with smartphone compatibility and air conditioning.

But the real bonus here is the Jogger’s flexibility. Those rearmost seats can be removed, while all seats fold flat to provide an almost van-like load area.

Audi Q7

(Audi)

The Audi Q7 is often seen as the go-to option for premium seven-seaters. High up and with a real focus on build quality, there’s a reason why the Q7 has proved so popular. These days it’s just as well-rounded, with a practical yet high-end interior ensuring that both driver and passengers can travel in comfort.

It’s available with a variety of engines, too, bringing the option of greater efficiency or greater performance.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

No plug-in version of the Allspace is currently offered

The Tiguan is one of Volkswagen’s most popular models, so it’s little wonder why it chose to try and capitalise on that popularity with the introduction of the seven-seater Allspace. From the outside, it’s initially hard to see what has changed over the regular model, until you notice the slightly elongated length.

Apart from that, it’s all standard Tiguan, which is to say very good. With high levels of standard equipment, the Allspace will no doubt go down a treat with families.

Skoda Kodiaq

(Skoda)

Skoda’s Kodiaq has been with us a little while now, but even after many years on the roads, it’s still seen as a great option for those who want a premium-feeling SUV at a less-than-premium price tag. It looks good, too, with recent updates bringing a more prominent front-end design over the outgoing car.

Like others here, it’s got a good variety of engines, too, as well as a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol in the range-topping vRS model.

Ford S-Max

(Ford)

The S-Max occupies a more MPV-like bodystyle than the high-riding options on this list, but that does mean it’s able to deliver a more car-like driving experience than many of its seven-seater rivals.

It has also been given a hybrid powertrain recently, combining a 2.5-litre petrol engine with an electric battery and motors for improved efficiency and lower running costs.

Peugeot 5008

The 5008 has quirky design touches throughout

If you’re after something a little quirkier, then the Peugeot 5008 will definitely appeal. It’s got the French firm’s trademark style, but also has that seven-seat versatility that so many people are looking for.

It has just been updated too with a new ‘frameless’ grille ensuring that it really does stand out from the crowd.

Volvo XC90

The XC90 features seating for seven people

The XC90 has become a mainstay of the seven-seater segment, with Volvo’s largest SUV proving time and time again why it’s so popular. It’s all down to the fit-and-finish, which is remarkably solid, as well as the XC90’s refined character which makes for hassle-free longer trips.