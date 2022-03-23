What is the new Maserati Grecale going up against?

Maserati Grecale

Maserati has just unveiled its new Grecale, a mid-size SUV which slots neatly underneath its existing Levante model. With a multitude of powertrain options – alongside a fully electric version that will arrive soon – it’s definitely weighing into this hugely competitive segment with a lot of equipment on its side.

But that’s not to say that it’ll be plain sailing. The Grecale has numerous rivals to go up against, but what are they and what do they offer? Let’s take a look.

Porsche Macan

(Porsche)

>

The Macan is a car that the Grecale has squarely in its sights. Porsche’s ever-popular SUV has become the segment’s leader in driving dynamics and driver involvement, infusing this high-riding model with some of the firm’s sparkle which is usually reserved for its sports cars.

Recently updated with a much-improved interior and a slightly sharper exterior design, the Macan is definitely the one to beat in this segment.

Audi Q5

A fresh design has been applied to the front of the SQ5

>

Audi’s Q5 is a popular option within the SUV sector thanks to its premium interior and refined driving experience. It’s also available with a good variety of engines, ranging from entry-level petrol and diesels right up to performance-orientated SQ5.

The Q5, like others here, has been recently updated bringing an even classier design alongside a more user-friendly interior.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

The front of the Stelvio has been lightly revised

>

The Stelvio has been a real hit for Alfa Romeo. It’s easily one of the most dynamic to drive in this sector, while its exterior design really helps it to stand out in this class. It’s even got a good range of engines to choose from.

At the top of its line-up sits the Quadrifoglio, which brings some real excitement to the market courtesy of a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine.

BMW X3/X4

(BMW)

>

BMW already has a longstanding history when it comes to creating SUVs, with its recent X3 – and coupe-styled X4 – acting as key options within the firm’s line-up. These models have also been given a recent facelift to ensure that they stay current in what is a very fast-moving market.

Like others here, the X3 and X4 can be specified with a variety of engine options, while a fully-electric iX3 model has the zero-emissions side of things covered too.

Mercedes GLC

The GLC 63 sits at the top of the range

>

The GLC has been a mainstay in the Mercedes range of SUVs for a little while now, sitting in between the smaller GLB and larger GLE. It brings, for many drivers, the best of both worlds thanks to a raised ride height but a relatively compact bodystyle.