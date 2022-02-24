These are the best cars to get on the new 22 plate

New 22 plate

March 1 marks the arrival of the new 22 registration plate. This year, there’s a bumper amount of new models that could be fitted with this brand-new plate, with plenty of powertrains available as well.

Here, we’re going to take a look at some of the very best new models that you’d be able to get with this 22-plate on.

Aston Martin DBX707

(Aston Martin)

>

With a 697bhp 4.0-litre V8, the Aston Martin DBX707 arrives as one of the most powerful SUVs in the market. Equipped with upgraded mechanicals and some weight-saving measures, the DBX707 promises to be a hugely impressive proposition.

Audi A8

The A8 is Audi’s flagship saloon

>

Audi’s A8 continues to act as the firm’s flagship saloon and the firm has just implemented some choice updates to help keep it current. Highlights include a revised grille and some high-tech new digital lights.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

M Sport 2 Series models get a lower ride height

>

There aren’t too many MPV options available, but BMW has chosen to re-enter this segment with its new 2 Series Active Tourer. Spacious but with plenty of equipment, this could prove to be quite the hit for BMW.

BMW i4

(BMW)

>

BMW isn’t hanging around when it comes to electric models and its new i4 is one of the most recent additions to its line-up. Designed to offer the same kind of driving dynamics as a regular 4 Series but with an electric powertrain, the i4 is already shaping up to be a very popular EV.

BMW iX

(BMW)

>

The BMW iX has combined two of motoring’s hot topics – electric cars and SUVs – in one eye-catching package. It’s also jam-packed with the latest tech – its wraparound widescreen infotainment is particularly impressive.

Citroen C5 Aircross

(Citroen)

>

Citroen has a longstanding reputation for creating comfortable cars and the C5 Aircross has been a real extension of this into the SUV segment. Now updated with a new look and fresh interior tech, it’s more appealing than ever.

DS 4

A large grille gives the DS 4 a lot of presence

>

DS has started a whole new offensive, bringing some eye-catching new cars to market in time for the new registration change. The DS 4 is available with a variety of powertrains – including a plug-in hybrid – and has the striking design that DS cars are known for.

DS 9

The DS9 feels composed at a cruise

>

The DS 9 is the firm’s latest luxury saloon, bringing a sumptuous cabin and, much like its other cars, a stylish exterior look. It’s also available with a very powerful plug-in hybrid setup which packs an impressive 355bhp.

Ford Fiesta

(Ford)

>

Few cars bring the same level of popularity as the Ford Fiesta. It’s a household name here in the UK and a new version aims to capitalise on that familiarity with a tweaked design but a more high-tech interior.

Ford Focus

(Ford)

>

Much like the smaller Fiesta, the Focus is a real big-hitter for Ford, which is why it has been given a simple update to help it remain at the top of its game. Highlights include a redesigned front end with a more prominent badge and an upmarket interior.

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

Genesis is a newcomer to the UK market, having already sold cars in countries like the USA for several years. The G70 Shooting Brake is its first car ‘designed for Europe’ and brings a very striking exterior look alongside a well-made interior.

Honda HR-V

The HR-V now utilises a completely hybrid setup

>

Honda’s new HR-V has arrived with a futuristic new look and a clever hybrid setup. It uses a similar powertrain to the one you’ll find in the new Jazz, in fact, but it has been beefed up to deliver slightly more power.

Hyundai Kona N

(Hyundai)

>

Hyundai has established its N performance line as a real contender and now has expanded its offerings on top of existing i20 N and i30 N models with the new Kona N crossover. Hugely powerful yet a little more spacious, it’s a surprisingly involving option in this segment.

Lexus NX

(Lexus)

>

Lexus has a fine reputation when it comes to hybrid SUVs and its NX has established a real name for itself as a high-quality and relatively frugal option. It has now been updated, with a much-improved infotainment screen and a revised exterior design.

Mazda 2 Hybrid

(Mazda)

>

Mazda already has a wide range of value-focused models, but it has expanded on this with a new hybrid ‘2’ vehicle. If it looks familiar, it’s because it is heavily based on the Toyota Yaris and, as a result, shares many aspects with that car.

Mazda CX-5

(Mazda)

>

The Mazda CX-5 is a dark horse in the SUV segment. It’s great to drive and feels good inside, too, while a recent update has meant that it now looks sharper than ever. If you’re after an SUV that covers off plenty of bases, then the CX-5 is a great choice.

Mercedes C-Class

(Mercedes-Benz)

>

The Mercedes C-Class is a heavy-hitter in the saloon car segment and this latest version has weighed in with some serious tech on its side. A new portrait-orientated touchscreen – first seen on the S-Class – now dominates the cabin, but there are plenty of efficient engines to back this up too.

Mercedes EQS

(Mercedes-Benz)

>

Mercedes is quickly expanding its EQ-badged line-up of electric cars and the EQS promises to be one of its most luxurious. Designed to be a battery-powered equivalent to the S-Class, the EQS brings loads of technology to the party.

Nissan Qashqai

The new Qashqai’s styling is relatively close to that of its predecessor

>

Nissan’s latest Qashqai brings a whole new take on the original crossover, with an upgraded design that opens to a very practical cabin. Nissan is set to add another hybrid version to the Qashqai range soon, too.

Peugeot 308

(Peugeot)

>

Peugeot has completely reinvented its new 308, transforming its popular hatchback into a genuinely eye-catching prospect. Available as an estate as well, the 308 comes equipped with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options.

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo

The Sport Turismo is a more practical version of the regular Taycan

>

Porsche’s Taycan has proved immensely popular and, in 2020, actually out-sold its 911 sports car. Porsche has sought to expand the line-up too and in doing so has created a new practicality focused version in the Taycan Sport Turismo.

Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV vRS

The Enyaq is the first electric Skoda to get a performance vRS model

>

Skoda has already found its feet in the EV segment with the Enyaq, but has now expanded with the introduction of a sleeker Coupe version. First to arrive will be the tip-top vRS version as the first electric car from Skoda to wear that famous performance badge.

Skoda Karoq

The front of the car has been given a redesign

>

Though Skoda might be pushing on with its EV ambitions, it hasn’t forgotten that SUVs are where a lot of its popularity lies. It’s why a new version of its mid-size Karoq is on the way, with a redesigned exterior making it an even more attractive proposition than before.

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion

(SsangYong)

>

Ssangyong has been quietly improving and developing its range of cars and now it’s entering into the SUV segment with its Korando e-Motion. Plus, with a 210-mile range, it’s surprisingly long-legged for an electric SUV of this size.

Suzuki S-Cross

(Suzuki)

>

Suzuki’s range of cars is always focused on value-for-money, though they’re still great to drive and extremely practical too. The S-Cross is a great example of this, with the latest version bringing mild-hybrid assistance and clever four-wheel-drive into the equation.

Tesla Model Y

(Tesla)

>

Tesla’s popularity has rocketed here in the UK and, despite a few setbacks, its new Model Y is now on these shores. Essentially a crossover-styled version of the Model 3, the Model Y is brimmed with Tesla’s latest technology and brings access to the firm’s Supercharger network too.

Toyota Yaris Cross

The Toyota Yaris Cross was crowned best ‘small MPV’. (Toyota)

>

If you fancy a crossover that isn’t overly large, then the new Yaris Cross from Toyota could be the car for you. It’s got all of the chunky design features you’d associate with a car in this class, but it’s based around the compact and easy-to-live-with dimensions of the regular Yaris.

Vauxhall Astra

(Vauxhall)

>

The Vauxhall Astra is a firm favourite here in the UK and the new version – which brings a striking look and a technology-forward interior – is surely bound to experience similar success. It’s available as a more practical estate, too.

Volkswagen Caddy California

(VW)

>

Volkswagen has added a new California variant to its compact Caddy van, packing everything you need for an adventure into one well-made and stylish package. With a fold-out bed and even a built-in kitchen, it really does have a lot of home comforts installed.

Volkswagen ID.5

The ID.5 will be available with two power outputs

>

Volkswagen’s ID range is expanding quickly, hoping to offer a wide-ranging line-up of electric cars for all sorts of buyers. It’s similar in many ways to the existing ID.4 SUV but brings a sloping roof to give it a sportier edge. It’s not cheap but has big battery options and plenty of electric range.

Volkswagen Taigo

Despite its increased ride height the Taigo deals with corners well

>

Volkswagen is going compact SUV crazy, with the Taigo joining the T-Cross and T-Roc. The difference here is that the new model is one of the ever-growing list of coupe-SUVs. It’s stylish and has a decent range of engines, meaning that it is yet another appealing small family car from VW.

Volvo C40 Recharge

The C40 feels comfortable and composed through the bends