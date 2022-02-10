What is the new Alfa Romeo Tonale going up against?

Alfa Romeo has finally revealed its Tonale SUV after originally showcasing a concept version way back in 2019. Sitting underneath the larger Stelvio, the Tonale enters into a segment that is becoming more competitive by the day.

Alfa Romeo has promised that the Tonale will be one of the sharpest cars to drive in the segment while new mild- and plug-in hybrid powertrains should deliver great efficiency too.

When it hits the road, the Tonale will have a whole lot of competitors to go up against. But what are they and should Alfa be worried? Let’s take a look.

Audi Q3

The Q3 features loads of premium touches

>

Audi now has a fearsomely large range of SUVs and the Q3 is the one that fits the bill for a whole lot of buyers. It’s got that premium approach that people want from an Audi, but also features a surprisingly spacious interior and plenty of storage options.

It’s offered with a variety of powertrains, too, as well as all manner of specifications designed to cater for all manner of budgets.

BMW X2

The X2 has a classy exterior design

>

BMW’s X2 is somewhat of a dark horse in this list. It’s often overshadowed by the larger X3, but still features all of the positives of the firm’s larger SUVs but in a smaller package. It’s got some cool styling features too, with the BMW roundels on the pillars being a particularly cool look.

Much like others in this list, it’s available with a variety of engines including an efficient plug-in hybrid.

Jaguar E-Pace

The E-Pace has recently been updated

>

The E-Pace has recently been given a whole host of updates by Jaguar, which has transformed this compact SUV. Mainly applied to the interior, these changes have completely lifted the overall feel of the E-Pace.

But it hasn’t changed one of the Jag’s biggest plus-points – how it drives. It’s also got a wide variety of engines to choose from.

Range Rover Evoque

The Evoque is a classy and stylish option

>

The Evoque is one of the go-to models in this segment, appealing to drivers up and down the country. It packs a lot of the premium feel from the full-size Range Rover into a more compact package while also delivering a surprising amount of off-road ability.

Recently updated, the Evoque now has an even better touchscreen and more intuitive in-car technology.

Mercedes-Benz GLA

The GLA is the smallest SUV in the Mercedes range

>

The GLA is Mercedes-Benz’s most compact SUV but has all of the features that you’ll find in its larger models. Classy and well-styled, it’s got a really high-end cabin as well as some clever on-board technology.

It’s also available with a clean plug-in hybrid engine which will prove to be a hit with inner-city drivers who will appreciate its electric-only capabilities.

Volvo XC40

The XC40 is available as a fully electric model

>

Volvo’s XC40 has proved immensely popular with buyers thanks to its well-made interior and clever infotainment system. It’s also great to drive, with a refined nature that means it’s comfortable to drive regardless of the situation.