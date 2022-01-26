These are some of the most practical electric cars on sale today

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

The electric car segment is expanding at a fearsome rate, with all manner of battery-powered models hitting the market to take advantage of ever-increasing demand from buyers. This expansion also means that there’s plenty of choice.

But what if you want an electric car that brings practicality to the table? Fortunately, you’re well covered – so let’s take a look at some of the best options out there.

MG 5

(MG)

>

If you’re after a conventional petrol or diesel car with plenty of space, an estate is usually a go-to choice. But oddly, there aren’t too many electric estates. The MG 5 took the title as the very first.

It’s a really impressive option, with a spacious and practical interior making it a great option for those who require a bit more room. Plus, it’ll return up to 250 miles from a single charge.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

The wide light bar at the front is hard to miss

>

Mercedes has been quickly ramping up the number of electric offerings it has here in the UK, but its first modern EV – the EQC – remains a great option for those who want space and a premium feel.

It’s got concept car-like looks, too, while inside it’s packed with technology. Mercedes claims that it’ll do up to 259 miles between charges too.

Citroen e-Berlingo

(Citroen)

>

You can’t get much more practical than a van. With its boxy proportions, the e-Berlingo is an EV for those drivers who prioritise space above all else. Plus, XL versions are able to seat up to seven people in comfort, so larger families will find it appealing too.

Citroen has also ensured that the e-Berlingo has a variety of value-focused specifications which include plenty of standard equipment.

Skoda Enyaq iV

(Skoda)

>

Skoda’s first electric car – the Enyaq iV – has arrived to much acclaim here in the UK, where its combination of practicality and a comfortable ride has ensured that it appeals to all manner of buyers.

It has a huge 585-litre boot while a large battery version can return an impressive 330 miles between trips to the plug.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

(Hyundai)

>

An electric powertrain gives car designers a lot of freedom and in no car is this more evident than the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Its exterior looks straight from a sci-fi movie, while inside it boasts loads of equipment and screens.

But it also has a practical and well-planned-out interior, which capitalises on that electric powertrain’s flexibility to increase legroom and spaciousness in general.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

(Porsche)

>

Porsche’s Taycan has already proved itself to be one of the most exciting driving-orientated electric cars on sale today, but the Cross Turismo – an estate-style version of the Taycan – only adds to the cool-factor.