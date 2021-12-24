These are Britain’s five most affordable new cars

It’s no secret that the prices of new cars have shot up considerably in recent years, as manufacturers are under increasing pressure to make cars safer and fit them with more features.

It’s why even an entry-level Volkswagen Polo can cost £20,000 these days, while models like the Vauxhall Corsa and Ford Fiesta aren’t far behind, either. But what if you want something more affordable than that, but still new? Here are five great options

Dacia Sandero – from £10,145

The Dacia Sandero holds the title of Britain’s cheapest new car. (Dacia)

The Dacia Sandero has held the title of being Britain’s cheapest new car ever since its introduction in late 2012, with this value-packed model really appealing to value-conscious buyers. The same applies to this latest generation car, too, which was introduced earlier in 2021.

Now roomier, better to drive and kitted out with more equipment, its £10,145 starting price still undercuts rivals by a significant margin.

Kia Picanto – from £11,150

Kia’s Picanto is one of the best city cars on the market. (Kia)

Kia might have moved further upmarket in recent years, but it refreshingly still offers very affordable options for buyers – including the Kia Picanto, which tips the scales at just over £11,000.

Despite the low price, the Picanto is one of the best city cars on the market, as it’s good to drive, nicely finished inside and also gets Kia’s class-leading seven-year warranty, which is ideal if you intend to keep your car for a number of years.

Dacia Sandero Stepway – from £12,245

The Stepway brings more rugged looks to the Sandero, but still at a low price. (Dacia)

If you like the value that the Sandero offers but just find the standard car’s styling a bit too dull, it’s worth taking a look at the more stylish Stepway version.

Though it commands quite a price premium over the standard Sandero, the Stepway’s rugged bodykit, raised driving position and useful roof bars (which double up as a roof rack) make it worth the extra expense.

MG3 – from £12,495

The MG3 offers a long warranty and generous standard equipment for a low price. (MG)

MG is another brand that’s built on offering customers great value for money, and the brand’s smallest ‘3’ supermini is a great choice if you don’t want to spend a huge amount.

Offering more interior space than what you get in most city cars, the MG3 is also quite smart to look at, and also gets plenty of equipment included – such as an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, alloy wheels and rear parking sensors. Like the Kia, an excellent seven-year warranty is also included.

Peugeot 108 – from £12,785

Peugeot’s pint-sized 108 is stylish and cheap to run. (Peugeot)

Peugeot might soon be discontinuing its 108 city car, but for the time being it still makes for an attractive option, particularly if you’re trying to keep costs down. With a smart exterior design, generous standard equipment (such as a speed limiter and seven-inch touchscreen), the 108 is still worth considering.