The new vans to look out for in 2022

Volkswagen Multivan

The van market has continued to flourish in 2021, with a variety of new models hitting the roads and providing all manner of options for buyers. This momentum is showing no signs of slowing down for 2022, either, as there are plenty of new vans that look set to arrive over the next 12 months.

Here, we’re going to take a look through the new vans you need to keep an eye out for in 2022.

Mercedes Citan

(Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes has a strong presence in the commercial vehicle segment, with the newly-updated Sprinter and Vito providing practical yet classy options. Now, the pair are set to be joined by a brand new Citan, arriving as the firm’s smallest van.

It shares a lot of its underpinnings with the new Renault Kangoo and will be available with an efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain, too.

Volkswagen Multivan

The Multivan features an eye-catching split-colour design

Riding high on the success of its new Transporter and Caddy models, Volkswagen is hoping to extend this with the introduction of the Multivan. Acting as a replacement for the older Caravelle, the Multivan isn’t actually based on the Transporter as before, but rather Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform which has seen use on many of the firm’s passenger cars.

It’s got a bold new look, too, yet a flexible interior means it’s just as practical as ever. It offers up seating for seven people, as well.

Renault Kangoo Van E-Tech

The Kangoo E-Tech is available with a variety of charging options

Renault has been quickly ramping up its electric commercial vehicle offerings, with its Master and Zoe vans both proving that batteries have a place in vans. Now, it’s the turn of its new Kangoo to gain a battery-electric setup.

Called the Kangoo Van E-Tech, it uses a 90kW electric motor linked to a 45kWh battery. Renault claims that you should see up to 186 miles from a full charge, while 80kW rapid charging capability could see up to 106 miles delivered in 30 minutes.

Ford Tourneo Connect

(Ford)

Ford is one of the biggest names in the van business, with models like the Transit selling in their thousands each and every year. Now, a new MPV – called the Tourneo Connect – is aiming to capture some of this magic but on a more compact scale.

It shares its platform with the latest Volkswagen Caddy, which means that it benefits from a high-tech interior and space for seven people. It’s also available in two wheelbase options – short and long – but both benefit from that seven-seater capacity.

Nissan Interstar and Primastar

(Nissan)

Nissan is reinventing its commercial vehicle line-up, rebranding its large NV400 as Interstar and the smaller van Primastar. The former is available in a variety of load lengths and heights, while a huge amount of standard equipment means that it’ll offer excellent value for money.

Inside, both vans offer plenty of technology including a large central screen on top-spec variants and connectivity systems like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Fiat Scudo and Ulysses

Both the Scudo and Ulysse will be available with electric powertrains

Much like Nissan, Fiat is bringing back some classic nameplates for its new vans in 2022. The Scudo and Ulysses arrive as a panel van and MPV respectively, and both will be available with both petrol and diesel engines – though fully electric versions are expected to join the ranks too.