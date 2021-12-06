These were the best-selling cars in November

Tesla Model 3

Monthly production figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) have revealed that 115,706 cars were registered during November – a 1.7 per cent increase on lockdown-affected 2020 and 31.3 per cent below the pre-pandemic five-year average.

The month was yet another which showed a real increase in the uptake of electric cars, but it was also quite a varied month for the list of best-sellers. Let’s take a look at who got into the top 10.

Mini – 3,551

The Cooper has recently been revamped

The ever-popular Mini topped the list during November. It’s a common sight in the top 10 best-sellers, but it doesn’t come out on top too often. It continues to appeal to all manner of buyers, particularly because of the breadth of models available.

There’s a five-door version for added practicality, while an electric variant provides a stylish way of making the switch to an EV.

Vauxhall Corsa – 3,123

(Vauxhall)

It’ll come as little surprise that the Corsa is on this month’s list. It’s in the top 10 most months and, with 3,123 units shifted during November, it shows that the popularity of the Corsa is waning very little.

It’s available with a variety of powertrains – including an impressive fully-electric version – while plenty of standard equipment means it continues to offer excellent value-for-money.

Tesla Model 3 – 3,077

(Tesla)

Tesla’s Model 3 took the bronze in November, with just over 3,000 examples sold. It’s easy to see why it’s so popular, too, with a high-tech interior combined with a decent electric range. It’s also able to use Tesla’s excellent charging network, which has locations up and down the UK.

Tesla’s line-up has also been recently bolstered with the introduction of the Model Y – a crossover version of the Model 3 – so there’s a chance that this could start to appear in the top 10 soon.

Hyundai Tucson – 2,988

The front end styling of the Tucson is dramatic

Hyundai really shifted up a gear with the new Tucson, introducing a brand new look and an innovative interior to its large SUV. It’s obviously striking a chord with buyers, too, with 2,988 examples sold during November.

It also represents a push in the standings for the Tucson, which was in tenth place last month.

Ford Focus – 2,576

(Ford)

Ford’s Focus continues to be a hit with buyers, offering the kind of all-round ability that ensures it’s a hit with all types of drivers. A variety of specifications – including a performance-orientated ST version – means that the Focus is a very multi-talented option to go for.

It has also trumped the Fiesta, which is nowhere to be seen in this month’s list.

MG ZS – 2,458

(MG)

MG has really been finding its feet recently, introducing good-value models that offer plenty of equipment and technology. The ZS is a prime example of this. It’s in the super-competitive SUV segment but manages to stand out thanks to its solid build quality and efficient engines.

It’s also available with a fully electric powertrain in the ZS EV. This new battery-electric model brings an impressive range of up to 271 miles, too.

Nissan Qashqai – 2,427

The new Qashqai’s styling is relatively close to that of its predecessor

Arguably the car that kick-started the crossover craze, the Nissan Qashqai’s popularity seemingly never lets up. Yet again it finds itself in the top-sellers list, with the latest model actually bringing a bit more style into the practicality mix.

The interior’s a more pleasant place to be, too, and with decent practicality, the Nissan continues to be a big hit despite countless rivals arriving on the scene.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class – 2,327

(Mercedes-Benz)

The A-Class has been a huge hit for Mercedes-Benz, bringing the firm’s massive badge appeal to more people by being the lowest price entry to the range. It still retains the classy looks we expect from the brand, while the latest model also has a high-tech interior with large screens that dominate the dashboard.

It’s also offered with a plug-in hybrid that brings lower running costs and appealing rates for company car buyers.

Volkswagen T-Roc – 2,224

The T-Roc has been given a mid-life facelift

Volkswagen is probably best known for the Golf hatchback, which over the years has become known as the go-to family car. However, as tastes have changed and SUVs and crossovers have become more popular, the firm has managed to capitalise on this, too.

The T-Roc is best thought of as the Golf of the crossover world, bringing smart looks and decent practicality in a more high-riding platform. It’s also available with a choice of sporty or more economical engines, too, widening its appeal.

Volvo XC40 – 2,081

The front of the XC40 has a smoothed-off grille

Volvo has successfully made its transition to the premium segment, but with the XC40 it has found a model that can still sell in big enough numbers to hit the mainstream.