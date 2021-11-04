These were the best-selling cars in October

Vauxhall Corsa-e

October proved to be yet another tricky month for new car sales, with registrations down 24.6 per cent on 2020’s figures, representing the weakest October since 1991. There was some good news, however, with plug-in car performance holding fast. In fact, the electrified segment now accounts for 16.6 per cent of all cars registered in 2021 so far.

But what were the most popular cars of this month and were there any noticeable changes? Let’s take a look.

Volkswagen Polo – 3,167

(VW)

Volkswagen’s compact Polo came out on top during October, and it’s now the third best-selling car this year so far, too. The Polo has frequently been the go-to choice for those who want a compact car with a premium feel, while an efficient range of engines means it’s cheap to run, too.

A new version of the Polo is joining the ranks soon, too, bringing more interior technology and added refinement.

Mini – 3,133

The Cooper has recently been revamped

Mini’s hatch continues to be a strong seller, offering that trademark retro design alongside a genuinely involving driving experience. A five-door model offers extra practicality, while an Electric variant means there’s an option for those who want a plug-in-powered Mini, too.

It took the silver spot during October, but has yet to enter the top 10 of year-to-date sales.

Nissan Qashqai – 2,838

The new Qashqai is powered by a 1.3-litre engine

Nissan’s trusty Qashqai continues to soldier on in terms of sales, bolstered no doubt by the introduction of a new model. As the crossover which started the craze, the Qashqai has had plenty of time to evolve and is now more refined and technology-packed than ever.

The new model incorporates more hybrid technology, too, boosting efficiency while ensuring a good level of refinement.

Ford Focus – 2,735

(Ford)

The Focus was the only Ford model in this month’s top ten, with both the previously best-selling Fiesta and Puma models noticeably absent. Practical and available with a variety of engine choices, the Focus remains one of the most popular cars in the blue oval’s range.

Ford has recently updated the Focus, too, so it’s likely that this will boost the popularity of the Focus even further when it arrives on sale at the start of next year.

Vauxhall Corsa – 2,567

(Vauxhall)

The Vauxhall Corsa continued to be a popular option in October, with just over 2,500 units registered during the month. No doubt boosted by the electric Corsa-e, the little hatchback has a strong appeal thanks to its good levels of standard equipment and range of specifications.

It’s good to drive, too, with its compact proportions making it a great choice for urban drivers too.

Kia Niro – 2,479

(Kia)

Kia’s Niro takes a three-pronged approach to powertrains; it’s available as a regular hybrid, a plug-in hybrid and a fully electric model too. This variety means that there’s always a version for each driver, while the full EV version offers one of the best ranges around, too.

The Niro also comes with Kia’s impressive seven-year warranty, which is transferable to a new driver should the car be sold, too.

Volvo XC40 – 2,451

The XC40 features a soft suspension setup

Volvo’s compact XC40 has proven to be a real hit for the firm, capturing some of the firm’s typically Scandinavian style but in a compact SUV bodystyle. A newly-introduced electric version – the XC40 Recharge – has only helped this model further.

The remaining engines are all clean and efficient too, while a refined and well-made cabin is both great to look at and sit in, too.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class – 2,239

(Mercedes-Benz)

The A-Class is a consistent sight on the monthly best-sellers list, thanks to its combination of premium feel and good build quality. Though it has been on sale for a little while now, the A-Class’ futuristic cabin remains one of the best around.

Though no fully-electric version is available, Mercedes has bolstered the A-Class line-up with a new plug-in hybrid model.

Peugeot 2008 – 1,972

(Peugeot)

Peugeot’s 2008 has come on leaps and bounds recently, with this compact SUV model offering plenty of space as well as a really striking exterior design. It’s available with petrol, diesel and electric powertrains too, meaning there’s something for everyone.

Inside, the 2008 features an equally distinctive design, with Peugeot’s i-Cockpit infotainment system giving the car a cutting-edge look.

Hyundai Tucson – 1,849

The Tucson’s styling is completely different to that of the car it replaces

The new Hyundai Tucson has arrived with a truly distinctive design. Representing quite the departure from the car it replaces, the new Tucson isn’t just more visually striking, but it’s packed with more features than ever before.