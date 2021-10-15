The cars with the biggest boots on sale today

BMW X7

It’s always handy to have a little extra space when it comes to cars. From holidays on the road to trips to the tip, a well-sized boot can help to make certain tasks a whole lot easier. A lot of cars on sale today offer plenty of boot space, meaning that if you’re after a competent load-lugger then there are all manner of options.

But if you’re after all-out capacity, then which car should you opt for? Here, we pick out some of the cars on sale today which offer the biggest boots.

Skoda Superb Estate

(Skoda)

Skoda’s Superb Estate is one of the most spacious cars on the market, with a huge boot which really does outclass many of the car’s key rivals. It’s all down to clever packaging, which means that you get a practical cabin as well as a large load area.

In fact, there are 660 litres of space on offer behind the rear seats of the Superb and you can extend this further by folding those seats down.

Land Rover Discovery

(Land Rover)

It’ll probably come as no surprise that Land Rover’ seven-seater Discovery offers a huge amount of boot space. It’s a very large car, after all, with a long wheelbase and tall roof combining to create a whole lot of load area.

With all seats in place, there’s still a usable 258 litres of space to play with, rising to 1,137 litres with that third row folded down. Lay the middle seats flat and you’ve got a massive 2,406 litres to work with.

BMW X7

The BMW X7 is the firm’s largest SUV

BMW’s head-turning X7 might be pretty imposing out on the road, but it has got some real practicality on its side too. The well-made interior provides plenty of space for seven to sit comfortably, while its ultra-long wheelbase means it’s got boot capacity on its side too.

With all rows of seats in place, the X7 delivers a still-respectable 326 litres of space, rising to 750 litres with that rearmost row folded down. Fold all rows down and there is a huge 2,120 litres to play with.

Mercedes-Benz GLS

The GLS is the largest SUV made by Mercedes

Continuing the theme of large seven-seat SUVs is the Mercedes GLS. It’s the largest SUV in the firm’s range and, as a result, offers a lot of space as well as plenty of in-car technology and high-end screens.

Even with all seats in place, the GLS outguns others here with its 470 litres of space. Lower the third row and this increases to 890 litres, or lower the middle row and gain 2,400 litres of space. It’s easy to do, too, thanks to electrically operated seats which can be raised or lowered at the touch of a button.

Audi A6 Avant

The A6 Avant is comfortable and spacious

Though SUVs are a great choice if you’re after a lot of boot space, estates remain a solid option for those who want a more car-like driving experience. The A6 Avant – or estate – has historically been one of the best in the business, offering a refined drive alongside that important spaciousness.

Open the electronically-assisted boot and there are 586 litres of boot space on offer, rising to 1,680 litres with the rear seats down. Plus, with a low load height and very little lip, it’s really easy to access and ideal for those who often have to load heavier items.

Kia Sorento

(Kia)

Kia’s latest Sorento certainly looks striking out on the road, with the firm’s latest design giving this SUV a svelte, athletic appearance. But just as always, the Sorento has a real focus on practicality and ease-of-use.