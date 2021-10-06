What is the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer going up against?

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

BMW has just unveiled its new 2 Series Active Tourer as an entry into the MPV segment. Though MPVs have fallen out of favour with buyers in recent years with the vast majority of people turning to SUVs and crossovers instead, BMW has seen potential in the segment.

And though the MPV options may be more limited than they were a few years ago, that doesn’t mean that the 2 Series has the market to itself. Let’s take a look at some of its rivals.

Citroen Berlingo

The Berlingo has been designed with practicality in mind

If you’re after an MPV with a real focus on user-friendliness, then the Citroen Berlingo should be on your list. Great for families or those after additional space, the Berlingo’s boxy shape ensures that it delivers on the practicality front.

Plus, Citroen has also introduced a fully electric version in the e-Berlingo. Thanks to a 50kWh battery, it can return up to 174 miles from a single charge, too.

Vauxhall Combo Life

The Combo Life shares a platform with the Berlingo

Available with either five or seven seats, the Vauxhall Combo Life has been designed to be as practical as possible – which is just what you want from an MPV. Two different wheelbase lengths are available, while all manner of storage options inside the car ensure it remains clutter-free.

Much the same as the Berlingo with which it shares so much, the Combo Life can also be specified as a fully electric version.

Ford S-Max

(Ford)

Ford’s S-Max has been a real hit with families for some time. Not only is it practical, but it’s also really good to drive, which means that those behind the wheel get to enjoy the journey too.

Ford recently announced that it would be adding a hybrid powertrain to the S-Max too, incorporating a 2.5-litre engine with a small electric motor and batteries.

Ford Galaxy

The Galaxy is a great option for those who need plenty of space

Up next is the Ford Galaxy, which is a slightly more comfortable, less sporty version of the S-Max. It’s supremely practical, too, with a large and spacious cabin that will prove comfortable to be in – particularly when tackling long journeys.

Ford has also added a hybrid powertrain to the Galaxy, bringing a more efficient powertrain to this practical MPV.

Volkswagen Touran

The Touran has been a popular MPV option for many years

The Volkswagen Touran has been around for some time now, offering a practical and spacious MPV with that tell-tale Volkswagen attention to quality. It has weathered the storm of crossover popularity, too, and – for many people – continues to be a good fit.