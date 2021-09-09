The electric cars to check out on World EV Day

Skoda Enyaq

Today (September 9) is World EV Day. It’s a day to celebrate all things electric from ownership to charging and the future of the technology. Take one look at the current crop of electric cars on sale and it’s easy to see just how quickly things have ramped up, with all manner of options now available on the new car market.

Here, we’re going to take a look at some of the best EVs on sale and what they have to offer.

Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 might have been on the market for a little while, but it still outplays much of its competition when it comes to the overall design. Typically Scandinavian in its looks, the clean and fuss-free 2 backs up its eye-catching aesthetics with impressive performance and a 273-mile range.

Inside, there’s an eco-friendly cabin and a main infotainment system which is one of the few to use Google’s Android operating software.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai already has some excellent electric cars on the market – namely the Ioniq electric and Kona EV – but has really gone to town with its latest model, the Ioniq 5. It’s the first car to be launched under the firm’s Ioniq sub-brand and brings a next-generation look both inside and out.

There are two battery options, with the largest of the pair returning a claimed range up to 298 miles.

Fiat 500

The electric 500 feels far nippier than the regular petrol version

The Fiat 500 might be known as a small-engined city car, but it was recently revealed as a fully electric model instead. Still effortlessly retro in its design, Fiat has been sure to maintain the look of its predecessor, which was one of the key reasons why so many people flocked to it.

Fiat claims that you should get 199 miles from a single charge, so it’s not just limited to the city, either.

Ford Mustang Mach-e

Ford might have been a little slow on the EV uptake, but it has really hit the ground running with the Mustang Mach-e. Borrowing its name from the firm’s iconic muscle car, the Mustang Mach-e could be seen as a modern interpretation.

In extended-battery form, it’s got an impressive range – 305 miles – while its interior is futuristic in design but solid in its construction

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes is quickly adding to its EQ-badged range of electric models and the EQA is the most recent. This compact crossover will return a claimed 263 miles from a single charge, while its high-end interior features all of the touches you’d expect from a Mercedes.

Plus, the ability to charge at speeds of up to 100kW means you can take the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just over 30 minutes.

Kia Soul

The Kia Soul has consistently punched above its weight, offering a far better range than many of its more expensive rivals could deliver. The most recent model has been given an ultra-modern look but, importantly, it still brings 280 miles of range.

It’s also jam-packed with standard equipment and comes with Kia’s excellent seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

BMW iX3

Much like Mercedes, BMW is now on a real EV offensive. One of its next generation of electric cars is the iX3 – essentially a battery-powered version of its popular X3 SUV. It keeps the same rugged look as the conventionally-driven model too but boasts a range of up to 283 miles between charges.

It’ll also manage 0-60mph in 6.6 seconds, which isn’t at all bad for a relatively large SUV.

Audi Q4 e-tron

The front end of the Q4 is dominated by the large grille

Audi has already shown off its electric intent with both the e-tron and e-tron GT, but has expanded on these models with the new Q4 e-tron, a compact crossover that shares a lot in common with both the Volkswagen ID.3 and Skoda Enyaq.

It’s got Audi’s trademark ultra-large grille and a well-made interior, while when fitted with the larger battery option brings a range of up to 331 miles.

Tesla Model 3

It couldn’t be a look at electric cars without Tesla. One of the best-known names in the business, Tesla has really taken the market by storm with its line-up of futuristic electric models. The Model 3 has been the firm’s most popular and has even out-sold many more traditional cars here in the UK.

As well as its 360-mile range, the Model 3 brings access to Tesla’s Supercharger network, allowing owners to access reliable and fast charging at hundreds of locations across the country.

Vauxhall Mokka-e

Vauxhall’s Mokka-e delivers a range of over 200 miles

Vauxhall has been really pushing ahead with its electric cars lately, gaining a lot of know-how from the wider PSA Group. The stylish Mokka-e debuts a whole new look for Vauxhall, but with 201 miles in between charges, it’s got technology on its side, too.

This crossover has a lot of standard equipment and at just over £30,000 is attractively priced, too.

Skoda Enyaq iV

Skoda has made a name for itself by building reliable, well-made and cost-friendly cars and now it has adapted this mantra to an electric car. Called the Enyaq iV, it’s based on the same platform as that underneath the Audi Q4 e-tron and Volkswagen ID.4 but has a real focus on practicality.

With 585 litres of seats-up boot space, it’s impressively large, but it can also back that practicality up with a 332-mile range.

Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen’s ID-range of electric cars is really gaining traction and the ID.4 follows on from the firm’s initial electric offering – the ID.3. Larger and more spacious than its hatchback stablemate, the ID.4 is a good choice for those who want to make the switch to electric but want more room as well.

It’ll return up to 317 miles in big-battery layout and features a striking button-free interior.

MG 5

MG has been paving the way for low-cost electric cars and the MG 5 – which takes the title as the first electric estate car in the UK – is its latest and most rounded to date. Able to return up to 250 miles between charges, the MG 5 costs £26,495, severely undercutting many rivals on price.