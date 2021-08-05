These were the best-selling cars in July

Toyota Yaris

July closed as yet another tough month for the new car registrations, with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) announcing that 123,296 cars were registered. It represented the weakest July since 1998 and a drop of 29.5 per cent on the same month last year.

But July did give us a clear indication about the most popular cars on sale at the moment. So let’s dive in and check out how they shaped up.

Volkswagen Polo – 3,047

(Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s Polo topped the list of best-sellers during July, with the compact model’s classy attention to detail and smart looks obviously striking a chord with buyers. The latest Polo has brought more technology to the table, without losing its historically good build quality.

A range of efficient engines ensures that the Polo remains cheap to run, too.

Toyota Yaris – 3,001

(Toyota)

The Toyota Yaris surged to second place this month. The latest Yaris can only be specified as a hybrid, helping to drive down this compact car’s running costs and emissions. A rally-influence GR version also brings added performance to those who want it.

The Yaris also leans on Toyota’s impressive reputation for reliability, with buyers flocking to the brand in order to find hassle-free motoring.

Kia Sportage – 2,631

(Kia)

The Kia Sportage continues to perform strongly, having been a resident in the list of top tens for a number of months now. The family-focused SUV has a range of great traits, including an extensive list of standard equipment and Kia’s excellent seven-year warranty.

A new version of the Sportage was released last month, too, with the striking-looking model expected to hit dealerships towards the end of the year – so we can only expect to see the Sportage’s popularity extending even further.

Ford Puma – 2,621

The Puma sits upon the same platform as the Fiesta

Ford’s Puma continues to go from strength to strength, with the compact crossover’s charming looks and focus on practicality proving to be strong selling points for buyers. It’s the car’s MegaBox – which brings an extra 90 litres of underfloor storage in the boot – which really separates this model apart from others, too.

A go-faster ST version is also a great option for those who want all of the features of the regular Puma but with added performance.

Volkswagen Golf – 2,362

(VW)

It’s never much of a surprise to see the Volkswagen Golf appear in this list – it’s a consistent hit with buyers in the UK month after month. The latest eighth-generation car is really coming on song too, bringing added technology and refinement.

Volkswagen has also expanded the range of performance-oriented Golf models, too, with highlights including the GTI, GTE and R.

Audi A3 – 2,300

The TFSI e will deliver up to 37 miles of electric-only range

Audi’s A3 is another strong performer, bringing a clever blend of premium features and everyday practicality. A wide range of engines – including a new plug-in hybrid – means that there’s a powertrain for everyone, too.

Audi also announced the arrival of its new RS3 recently too, bringing supercar-beating performance to this compact hatch and saloon model.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class – 2,186

(Mercedes-Benz)

The A-Class is the car that can’t be stopped as, despite having been on sale for some time, it continues to prove appealing to buyers up and down the country. In total, 2,186 A-Class models were registered during July, proving the car’s classy interior and high level of technology still finds favour with many drivers.

Despite the arrival of many new rivals, the popularity of the A-Class seems to show no sign of diminishing.

Mini – 2,138

The Cooper has recently been revamped

The Mini hatch remains an ever-popular choice, bringing those retro-inspired looks and a premium interior that buyers love. A more practical five-door option is there for those who need an easier way of accessing the cabin, while an electric version gives drivers the option of battery power for their Mini.

Still built in Oxford, the Mini remains a home-grown success – with a little help from parent company BMW.

Ford Fiesta – 2,010

(Ford)

The Ford Fiesta fell to one short of the bottom during July, having been surpassed considerably by the Puma – a car that uses the same underpinning as the Fiesta. That said, the Fiesta’s combination of low entry cost and strong equipment levels mean it’s still a great fit for many drivers and particularly those who are after lower fuel bills or reduced insurance premiums.

Mild-hybrid powertrains are now available with the Fiesta too, helping to improve the car’s fuel-sipping abilities even further.

Hyundai Kona – 2,006

(Hyundai)

Hyundai’s Kona entered into the top ten in July, with this car’s variety of powertrains no doubt contributing towards its popularity. As well as conventional petrol options there are hybrid and fully electric setups available, ensuring that there’s a Kona model for everyone.