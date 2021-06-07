Hybrid SUVs: What’s available?

Kia Sorento PHEV

The SUV lends itself perfectly to a hybrid powertrain. With more space, it means there’s a little more wiggle room for the batteries and, as a result, it allows for a better boot. Needless to say, many manufacturers have clocked onto this which is why there are so many hybrid SUV offerings available today.

With such a congested market it can be tricky to find out which is right for you. Fortunately, we’ve picked out some of the best options available today.

BMW X5 xDrive45e

The X5 brings an impressive all electric range

BMW’s X5 has been a core part of the SUV segment for decades, but more recently it has been added to with the introduction of a plug-in hybrid variant – badged X5 xDrive45e. Where this car majors, though, is electric range; at up to 54 miles, it far exceeds the vast majority of other hybrids and allows for decent-length journeys to be completed on battery power alone.

Plus, you still get the premium cabin and sharp looks that you’d associate with the standard X5.

Kia Sorento PHEV

(Kia)

Kia is on a bit of a roll with its electrified powertrains, so it came as little surprise when a plug-in hybrid version of its latest Sorento SUV was announced. It uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine linked to an electric motor and batteries, and Kia claims you’ll get around 35 miles of electric-only driving.

As well as a striking exterior design, the Sorento boasts a well-made cabin that is fitted with a healthy level of standard equipment.

Mercedes-Benz GLE350de

The GLE 350 de combines diesel and electric power

In a break from the norm, the GLE350de arrives as a diesel-powered hybrid. Mercedes has a few in its line-up, but across the wider segment, a hybrid paired with a diesel engine isn’t a regular occurrence. Mercedes claims you’ll get up to 256.8mpg combined, too, which will certainly help with the fuel bills.

Plus, when you’ve run out of electricity – which should still give you a decent 54 miles between charges – you’re left with a smooth and refined 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Audi Q5 TFSI e

The Q5 TFSI e is one of a number of hybrid Audi models

Audi’s Q5 has proved to be a popular choice in the SUV segment thanks to its premium interior and good level of standard equipment. A plug-in hybrid version has recently been added to its list of powertrains, mirroring other cars in Audi’s line-up.

You should get 26 miles of electric-only range in the Q5 too, allowing for plenty of driving without having to trouble the petrol engine.

Peugeot 3008 Hybrid

(Peugeot)

Peugeot’s range of electrified vehicles is expanding at an ever-quickening rate and the 3008 plug-in hybrid is one of its latest. It uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine hooked up to two electric motors for a combined power output of 296bhp. Four-wheel-drive means it’s got plenty of traction, too.

Peugeot claims an electric-only range of up to 36 miles. On top of this, you get loads of standard equipment and one of the sharpest exterior designs around.

Volkswagen Touareg R

The Touareg R is the most powerful production Volkswagen to date

A hybrid setup can be used for performance, as demonstrated by the new Volkswagen Touareg R. It takes the title of Volkswagen’s most powerful production car to date thanks to its V6 petrol engine and electric motor combination producing 456bhp and 700Nm of torque.

But it remains a practical and well-sized option, while a claimed fuel economy figure of 94.2mpg should make it a little cheaper to run than a conventional Touareg, too.

DS 7 Crossback E-Tense

(DS)

As it’s part of the wider PSA Group, DS can take advantage of all manner of hybrid powertrains. It’s why the 3008 and the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense appear so similar – they’re essentially the same underneath. However, that efficient hybrid setup is contained within a slightly more dramatic, eye-catching exterior with the DS, while the interior is equally flamboyant, too.