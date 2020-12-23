The best towing cars for pulling a sleigh at Christmas

SsangYong Musso

We’ll be honest, this feature might be a little niche – the market for sleigh-pulling vehicles makes up a very small percentage of the car market, after all.

However, the need for towing extends beyond sleighs, with caravans and trailers also needing something to get them from A to B.

With this in mind, we’ve uncovered the best vehicles for towing from a variety of segments of the car market.

Volvo XC40

(Volvo)

If you’re looking to tow while travelling in style, you can pick almost any Volvo and you’ll be well-served. However, the XC40 D4 won the Caravan Club’s tow car of the year award in 2020, offering a good mix of towing ability in a relatively small package.

If bigger is better, the larger XC90 SUV is also a great choice, and will mean there’s more space inside for people and their things.

Towing capacity: 1,500 to 2,100kg

Skoda Kodiaq vRS

(Skoda)

The Skoda Kodiaq has been a favourite for those who tow in the few years it has been on sale, and the sporty vRS is the best of the lot.

It has a smooth and powerful diesel engine that makes it ideal for hauling heavy loads, has seven seats, and decent performance so it’s fun when you’re not towing, too.

Towing capacity: 1,750kg

VW Amarok

(VW)

Pickup trucks tend to be made with commercial use in mind, so they have high towing capacities. Of all the pickups, the Amarok is perhaps the most car-like, offering a decent interior and pleasant driving abilities.

It will also cope well when the road gets rough, so wherever you’re delivering presents (or setting up your caravan) the Amarok will get you there.

Towing capacity: 3,000kg

Skoda Octavia

(Skoda)

Tow cars don’t have to be big SUVs or burly pickups, as proved by the Octavia. Sure, there will be some small compromises to the load you can pull, but the Octavia is a great value and smart option.

It’s based on hatchback underpinnings, but it’s surprisingly spacious and comes with an estate option where practicality is key.

Towing capacity: 1,300 to 1,600kg

Audi A6 Allroad

(Audi)

Speaking of estates, one of the best towing cars in this segment is the Audi A6 Allroad. It’s big and practical, but also has a focus on decent off road abilities for travelling to hard-to-reach places.

Despite this, it gets the usual Audi build quality and premium appeal inside, as well as having a smooth and torquey diesel engine. It’s one of the best all-rounders in the list.

Towing capacity: 2,500kg

Dacia Duster

(Dacia)

Want to keep to a smaller budget? That doesn’t mean the sleigh will have to be stuck at the North Pole, because the Duster is a fantastic option for those who want to save the pennies and still tow.

Dacia has seen a surge in popularity in recent years as buyers love its value proposition. It’s fairly basic inside but it’s smart, affordable and can tow a respectable amount, too.

Towing capacity: 1,300 to 1,500kg

SsangYong Musso

(SsangYong)

While the Amarok is a better all-rounder, if sheer towing capacity is key then the SsangYong Musso is the truck to go for. It can tow a huge amount and is spacious enough inside to take all the family.

It’s a relatively unknown brand and has a fairly uninspiring cabin, but SsangYong’s diesel engines are fantastic, providing a smooth and punchy alternative to the mainstream.