The gifts to buy a petrolhead this Christmas

Christmas may look a little different to normal this year, but the worry about finding the right gift is just the same as always. It can often be an almost Herculean effort to get the perfect present, particularly if you know that person is a big fan of cars.

Fortunately, we’ve picked out some of the very best car-themed presents for this year – for a variety of ages – so you don’t have to. There’s no time like the present, either, so let’s dive right in.

Morgan x Piston Gin – £45 – Morgan-motor.com

Morgan’s Piston Gin is infused with ash wood

It’s well known that Malvern-based sports car maker Malvern has used ash in the creation of its cars for decades. Nowadays the wood is used to create the framework upon which the vehicle’s body is placed, giving it that eye-catching design.

To celebrate this, Piston Distillery has created an ash wood-flavoured gin. The Worcester-based distillery’s bottle design also includes a stainless-steel top, giving it a really old-school appearance.

Porsche 911 Speaker – £400 – Porsche

The Porsche Bluetooth speaker is crafted from a 911 GT3’s exhaust

The 911 Speaker brings a small part of Porsche’s famous sports car into the house. Manufactured from an original 911 GT3 tailpipe, this speaker packs a 24-hour battery to ensure that you’re able to keep the tunes going for a long time.

Plus, it features quick Bluetooth connectivity to ensure that pairing your device to the speaker is as simple as can be.

Tile Mate – £19.99 – Amazon

The Tile Mate makes finding your keys easy

Know someone who is forever losing their car keys? The Tile Mate Bluetooth keyring is a sure-fire winner, then. It’s a slim device which attaches to your keys and then connects to your smartphone via an app.

Then, if you lose your keys, you can use the app to get the tile to sound a ‘beep’, disclosing the location of your keys and saving hours of searching.

Bentley Golf Bag – £699 – Bentley

Bentley’s golf bag is made from high-end materials

The worlds of driving and golf often combine and Bentley has acknowledged this by producing its own golf bag. Made with the same attention to detail as Bentley’s range of road cars, it’s made from a range of lightweight materials – even the legs are created out of carbon-fibre.

All of the zips feature rubber linings to keep your possessions dry and there’s even a cool pocket to help keep drinks chilled.

McLaren Senna ‘Ride-on’ – £375 – McLaren

The ride-on Senna features working brake lights

McLaren has turned its legendary attention to detail to a smaller-scale car with a ride-on version of its famous Senna. But this is far from just a plastic shell with wheels on, thanks to a full battery-powered powertrain, realistic engine noises and working brake lights.

Aimed at those aged between three and six, the ride-on Senna even has dihedral doors just like the real thing, while an on-board speaker can be used to play music via a USB port.

Amazon Echo Auto – £49.99 – Halfords

The Echo Auto plugs directly into a car’s 12-volt power supply

Amazon’s Alexa has proved a hit with many, giving users a quick and easy way to control devices in their homes as well as get answers to all manner of questions. Now, with Echo Auto, you can bring that into the car.

You can either connect it via an aux cord or your car’s Bluetooth and, once you’ve done that, you can use it to make hands-free calls or even find out the price of fuel at stations nearby – all through voice control alone.

Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R – £55 – Argos

The Lego Panigale uses 646 individual bricks

We can’t forget about the two-wheeled contingent now, can we? And what better way to get up close and personal with one of the biggest names in the business – Ducati – than by building one of the firm’s Panigale V4 R superbikes in brick form.