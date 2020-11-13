The concept cars Porsche hadn’t revealed to the public until now

Porsche concept

Porsche is a manufacturer which has a long history of creating striking and technologically-advanced sports cars. Most of them make an impact on the public and are snapped up by buyers across the globe, but now Porsche has revealed a series of cars which never made the light of day.

“People all over the world love the timeless and innovative design of our sports cars,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG. “Visionary concept studies are the foundation of this success: they provide the pool of ideas for the Porsche design of tomorrow, and combine our strong tradition with trailblazing future technologies.”

The concepts show a variety of different directions that Porsche could have gone in – so let’s take a look at them.

Porsche 919 Street

The 919 Street was designed as a race car for the road

The clay model 919 Street was initially designed to be a road-going version of the firm’s 919 Hybrid race car. Striking in its design, it’s a car which utilised a hybrid powertrain producing a sizeable 888bhp.

The 919 Street is not slated to ever enter production

Sadly, despite its well-rounded design and high-performance powertrain, it doesn’t seem that the 919 Street will ever enter production.

Porsche Vision Spyder

Porsche’s Vision Spyder was used as a test bed for future technologies

Porsche’s Spyder models are arguably some of the prettiest in existence, but this concept – which, according to Porsche, took inspiration from Spyder models of the 1950s – is a hardened, more focused affair.

The Vision Spyder follows takes inspiration from 1950s Spyder models

It was also designed as a way of testing the waters for new technology systems to see if they could make production. One such element is the ultra-modern rollbar.

Porsche vision “Renndienst”

The Porsche vision “Renndienst” has space for six people

The Porsche vision Rennidienst takes a different tack to Porsche’s norm, arriving as a concept designed for families and incorporating space for up to six people. The cabin is modular and can be moved around, while the driver sits in a central seat.