Are these the best sports cars on sale today?

The sports car segment is one which is constantly changing. Though often occupied by familiar faces, in recent years there have been several newcomers offering a different take on the usual performance-based package.

There are plenty of choices, as a result, which can make choosing the right one for you tricky. Fortunately, we’ve picked out some of the best. Let’s take a look.

Porsche 911

(PA/Darren Cassey)

The Porsche 911 is the go-to car in the segment, bringing excellent build quality and an involving driving experience in one great-looking package.

There are a variety of different 911 variants to choose from now, from the entry-level Carrera right up to the crushingly fast Turbo.

Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar’s F-Type has been recently updated

Jaguar’s F-Type has recently been facelifted, sharpening its looks while levelling up the amount of technology you’ll find inside the cabin.

Though Jaguar dropped the entry-level V6 engine available with its previous F-Type, the new car’s four-cylinder or V8 options provide plenty of performance.

Toyota Supra

(Toyota)

The Toyota Supra has already made waves in the sports car segment, bringing devastating speed as well as a surprising level of refinement.

Though its BMW underpinnings do mean it has a slightly German feel to it, the new Supra’s design genuinely stands out from the crowd and certainly helps to distance it from the Z4 with which it shares many components.

BMW M440i

(BMW)

BMW’s latest M440i brings the premium experience you’d expect from the firm, as well as a resoundingly exciting driving experience.

It’s got a spacious and comfortable interior, too, while the exterior look of the car is dominated by those massive grilles.

Alpine A110

Alpine is restricting to A110 Legende GT to 400 examples worldwide. (Alpine)

Alpine’s A110 continues to set the bar high for driving excitement thanks to its well-judged controls and punchy engine.